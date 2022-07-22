Damn Them All & Junkyard Joe On Next Week's Previews Covers

Next week sees the August edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue arrives in comic shops and digitally on the 29th of June, and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning October 2022.

The front cover features the granddaughter of the world's foremost occultist takes up his gritty work when his death unleashes 72 demons on the world in Simon Spurrier and Charlie Adlard's Damn Them All #1 from Boom Studios.

The back cover lets you uncover the truth behind Geiger's Junkyard Joe comic strip in Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, and Brad Anderson's new Image Comics series, Junkyard Joe #1.

The catalogue spine seesDiamond Select Toys enters the wrestling right with the All Elite Wrestling Series 1 Minimates Box Set, And the Previews order for, cover highlights Hayao Miyazaki's original graphic novel Shuya's Journey, finally coming to print in English in an edition from :01 First Second Books.

August's Previews Gems of the Month include:

· BOOM! Studios' The Approach #1 ( AUG220265) and Damn Them All #1 ( AUG220280)

· Dark Horse Comics' Hellboy in Love #1 ( AUG220376) and Night of the Ghoul #1 ( AUG220368)

· Dynamite Entertainment's Siren's Gate #1 ( AUG220536) and Sweetie Candy Vigilante #1 ( AUG220556)

· Image Comics' Dark Ride #1 ( AUG220020), It's Lonely at the Center of the Earth TP ( AUG220116), and Junkyard Joe #1 ( AUG220014)

· Marvel Comics' Namor #1 ( AUG220821) Indie Edge: Writer and publisher Mark London talks about his company, Mad Cave Studios, the projects, like Battlecats, that built the company, upcoming books from Mad Cave, and the the books he's reading today. In the Editor's Note: PREVIEWS editor Marty Grosser talks about San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and his hopes for the convention, in the past as you read this but in his future as PREVIEWS went to press!.