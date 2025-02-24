Posted in: AWA, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Look Out, tim bradstreet

Dan Baillie & Tim Bradstreet's Look Out in AWA May 2025 Solicits

Dan Baillie and Tim Bradstreet's illustrated novella Look Out in AWA May 2025 solicits, is a Reddit post with ambition.

Dan Baillie and Tim Bradstreet have a new illustrated novel called Look Out in AWA's May 2025 solicits and solicitations, traditionally a comic book publisher. It is their only title for May. Dan Baillie is a Glasgow policeman who posted a story on Reddit that caught the attention of Roy Lee at Vertigo Entertainment, who showed it to AWA, who are framing it as a novella with fifty illustrations by Bradstreet. Tim Bradstreet has drawn comic books, including Dark Horse's Hard Looks and Another Chance to Get It Right, Star Wars, Clive Barker's Age of Desire, Marvel's The Punisher and Blade, under AWA EIC Axel Alonso. and DC Vertigo's Gangland, Unknown Soldier, Human Target, and Hellblazer. He has worked on role-playing games, including GDW's Twilight 2000, FASA's Shadowrun, and Activision's Vampire: Bloodlines video game. He worked as a conceptual artist on the visual design for Blade II, as well as movie posters for The Punisher, Punisher: War Zone, Dark Country, Give 'Em Hell, Malone, and I Melt With You and the TV show The Expanse. And this is what he has been drawing.

LOOK OUT (ONE SHOT) (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

MAR251141

(W) Dan Bailie (A / CA) Tim Bradstreet

When Oscar, recuperating from a divorce, takes a job as a fire lookout in a remote forest outpost, he unearths a mangled sheet of paper inscribed with a strange set of rules that promise to keep him safe during his watch. Oscar laughs it off as a prank – a bit of light hazing from the other fire lookouts in the area – but when night falls, he discovers that the rules, and the threat they protect against, are all too real. Written by Dan Baillie, this taut illustrated prose thriller features gorgeous full-color painted illustrations by acclaimed cover artist Tim Bradstreet (The Punisher, Hellblazer) and marks the debut of the "Future of Fear" collaboration between AWA and acclaimed producer Roy Lee's Vertigo Entertainment (Barbarian, It, Late Night with the Devil)."

In Shops: May 07, 2025

And this is how it looks.

