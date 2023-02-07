Sonic the Hedgehog #57 Preview: Next He'll Take Up Yoga Not learning a lesson from Jay Z, Sonic and his friends violated DDP's trademark in this preview of Sonic the Hedgehog #57.

This week, we'll be taking a look at Sonic the Hedgehog #57.

But don't worry, readers – you can still get a preview of what could have been by checking out the link.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #57

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221596

NOV221597 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #57 CVR B THOMAS – $3.99

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Min Ho Kim

With Surge finally out of their quills, the Restoration turns their attention to bringing down Eggperial City. It's growing, volatile, and dredging up the surrounding environment? Jewel sends Tangle and Whisper to investigate, but it unearths some unwanted reminders of the past.

In Shops: 2/8/2023

SRP: $3.99

