When Dan DiDio Was Going To Kill Off Nightwing In Infinite Crisis When publisher of DC Comics, it was well known that Dan DiDio wanted to kill off Wally West as The Flash and Dick Grayson as Nightwing.

When publisher of DC Comics, it was well known that Dan DiDio wanted to kill off Wally West as The Flash and Dick Grayson as Nightwing. Wally West was scrubbed out of continuity with the New 52 in 2011, but Dick Grayson had the annoying habit of hanging around, though losing his superhero identity and becoming a secret agent. But both came back to their traditional Flash and Nightwing roles. It seems though that Dan DiDio really did plan to bump him off in the comics. After the previous look at DC Comics planning history over the new Blue Beetle, Dan DiDio posted more to Facebook, around the One Year Later storytelling initiative from 2006 when hr was still just a VP, all the DC Comics books jumped forward a year on a timeline, before retelling the stories that had been missed and the changes that had been made as a result. One of those would have been a dead Dick Grayson.

Infinite Crisis from 2005 by Geoff Johns, Phil Jimenez, George Pérez, Ivan Reis, and Jerry Ordway, revisited characters and concepts from that earlier Crisis and was a return to large company-wide crossovers that had become uncommon since the 1990s and led directly into One Year Later and then Final Crisis.

After spending yesterday digging through old files, I came across this page of notes for potential stories as part of the One Year Later jump. So for all the fans who are still upset over something I didn't do, this is a reminder on how close Nightwing came to really dying in INFINITE CRISIS. A snapshot of what might have been. Fun stuff. DD

ATOM The powers transfer from his costume to his body.

FIRESTORM (SW) Firestorm returns from a one year absence in spec to find his personal life shattered and hi s father in jail for murder.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS (PT) Now fully up and running in its new structure, the Guardians arc revealed to be omnipotent beings. their blue forms arc just a shell.

SUPERGIRL. Leaves Paradise Island to discover the world on her own,

SUPERBOY Shaken by meeting a darker and deadlier version of himself, he decides that his fate is scaled and moves in with Luthor as his son.

NIGHTWING Jason Todd picks up the mantle of Nightwing following the death of Dick Grayson and is rejected by the Batgroup as a villain and imposter. He sets out to prove that he can be better than Batman by doing it his own way.

and is rejected by the Batgroup as a villain and imposter. He sets out to prove that he can be better than Batman by doing it his own way. ROBIN Tim sets himself on the path to become Bruce's successor by retracing his steps in training.

BATGIRL Cassandra sacrifices herself to bring Steph. Stephanie awakens from her coma to become the new Batgirl.

GOTHAM CENTRAL Centers around Commissioner Gordon and Harvey Bullock. If not, probably cancelled in '06.

BIRDS OF PREY-Lady Shiva teams with Barbara.

CHECKMATE Barbara Gordon becomes the head of Checkmate.

TEEN TITANS- Bart, Strike and Cyborg leave team, Ravager. Terra joins?

OUTSIDERS Starfire joins

JSA

JLA

FREEDOM FIGHTERS

MANHUNTER

OMEGA MEN

SECRET SOCIETY

BLOOD OF THE DEMON

Bolds are from Bleeding Cool… Connor Kent moving in with Lex Luthor? Gotham Central cancelled if the creative team refuse to centre it around Gordon and Bullock? Note, it was indeed cancelled in 2006….