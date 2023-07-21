Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: dan jurgens, jim lee, sdcc

Dan Jurgens Announces 30th Anniversary Of The Return of Superman

At the Jim Lee And Friends panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Dan Jurgens got to announce another Death Of Superman revisitation project.

At the Jim Lee And Friends panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Dan Jurgens got up on stage to announce another Death Of Superman revisitation project to follow up this year's with the 30th anniversary of The Return of Superman and an Anniversary Special with himself Dan Jurgens, and fellow Death and Return creators Louise Simonson, Jerry Ordway and Karl Kesel writing the special, with Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding drawing it, with additional covers from Brad Walker and Jon Bogdanove.

The Return of Superman Anniversary Special focus on the four Reign Of Supermen replacements that took over the Superman role, Steel, Superboy, the Eradicator, and Cyborg Superman. And will look at their current roles in the DC Universe. Luckily Steel and Superboy have their own titles and Eradicatir Superman and Cyborg Superman have both recently returned to the fore in the Action Comics and Steelworks titles.

When news broke that DC planned to kill Superman, a beloved cultural icon, The Death of Superman received unprecedented coverage from the mainstream media. Superman #75, which features Superman's death, sold over six million copies and became the top-selling comic of 1992. It took a lot t put that frog back into its box.

And then? Then there was a fire alarm and everyone had to evacuate. Looks like they will make it to the Eisners on time now after all. Attendees did get "Garro" pins, so look for these on eBay soon!

Jim Lee & Friends Friday, July 21 • 6:00pm – 7:00pm Room 6A

Jim Lee (DC president, publisher, and chief creative officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Comic-Con is over! Jim Lee & Friends Friday, July 21 • 6:00pm – 7:00pm Room 6A

Jim Lee (DC president, publisher, and chief creative officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Comic-Con is over!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!