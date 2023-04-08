Danger Street #5 Preview: and Starman… MUST DIE?! Orion tries to murder Warlord and Starman in this preview of Danger Street #5. Will they try to murder him back? Find out!

DANGER STREET #5

DC Comics

0223DC137

0223DC138 – Danger Street #5 Mitch Gerads Cover – $5.99

0223DC822 – Danger Street #5 Tom King Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jorge Fornes

What does a small-town murder have to do with the mysteries of the Multiverse? Lady Cop is on the case, but time is running out! Gods from beyond the stars are battling over the boy who could save all their lives, the Manhunter is stalking his prey, and, meanwhile, the Dingbats are tired of waiting for answers…and they're about to take revenge into their own hands!

In Shops: 4/11/2023

SRP: $4.99

