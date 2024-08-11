Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Dani Chuatico, graphic novel, Passé It On, random house graphic, whitney leopard, ya

Dani Chuatico Sells World Rights to Their YA Graphic Novel Passé It On

Dani Chuatico is working on their YA contemporary graphic novel, Passé It On. "When Jamie travels to New York to start training at a renowned ballet school, she finds herself questioning if her passion is enough to keep her going. It is only after she meets more dancers that she realizes she'll need to practice to keep up with her new friends. Jamie and her classmates find themselves navigating through the pressure to succeed, fear of failure, falling in love, and the journey of figuring out who they really are."

Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic has bought the world publishing rights to Passé It On from Dani Chuatico's agent Kurestin Armada at Root Literary for publication in the autumn of 2025.

From Manila, Philippines, Dani Chuatico is a Professor of Sequential Art at Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia for four years and was a graduate mentor and peer tutor there before that. They have drawn for Boom Studios' Adventure Time, published mini-comics nominated for the Minicomics Awards and participated in the anthology, You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife, published by Iron Circus, which won won an Eisner Award for Best Anthology. They also wrote a little essay/article on what they learned from finishing their first graphic novel on their free Substack.

Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction. With titles that span from young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

