Daniel Dae Kim Promotes Free Comic Book Day & Mech Cadets

Bleeding Cool was first to report that publisher Boom Studios had renamed Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa's Mech Cadet Yu to just Mech Cadets to match the upcoming Netflix animated series of the same name. And earlier this week to kick off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Boom, animation studio Polygon Pictures, and Netflix announced both an official release date of August 10th and unveiled the star-studded voice cast behind the characters in the series.

Headlining the series are Lost and Hawaii Five-O star Daniel Dae Kim as General Aiden Park, The Mandalorian and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Ming-Na Wen as Dolly Yu, the voice of Beast Boy in Teen Titans: The Judas Contract and Justice League vs. Teen Titans, Brandon Soo Hoo as lead character Stanford Yu, and prolific voice actress Debra Wilson, hot off of reprising her role as Cere in the new Star Wars Jedi video game, as Chief Max. Rounding out the cast are Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio) as Ava Patel, Victoria Grace (The Last Of Us Part II) as Olivia Park, Josh Sundquist (Best Foot Forward) as Frank Olivetti, Anairis Quinones (My Hero Academia) as Maya Sanchez, and James Yaegashi (Runaways) as Captain Tanaka. The cast seems quite excited to talk up the project including Daniel Dae Kim, Ming-Na Wen, Brandon Soo Hoo, Aparna Brielle, and Anairis Quinones.

And earlier today, Daniel Dae Kim surprised everyone with a video message encouraging his fans to show up and support Free Comic Book Day and their local comic shop, very much in the spirit of Hugh Jackman, Tom Holland, and the late Jason David Frank among numerous other celebrities over the event's 20 year history. After all, Boom is offering a free special edition reprint of Mech Cadet Yu for the event this Saturday.

With that extra push, savvy collectors may want to get to their local comic shop early to snag their copies because this will be the first time that the title Mech Cadets is actually used on a comic book on a cover that features the animated show versions of the characters (and redesigned Robos) as well. And from what I'm hearing, there is some special show-related bonus material in the issue as well.

(W) Greg Pak (A/CA) Takeshi Miyazawa

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of the Netflix animated series, return to Sky Corps Academy in this exclusive reprint of the first issue of Mech Cadet Yu. It's the perfect time to revisit this iconic story by bestselling writer Greg Pak and fan-favorite artist Takeshi Miyazawa!

