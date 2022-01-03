Daniel Freedman & Robert Sammelin Create Kali Original Graphic Novel

Daniel Freedman is best known for documentaries like Dirty Hands: The Life and Crimes of David Choe, Under The Radar as well as writing, drawing and colouring comics such as Undying Love and the graphic novel Raiders, as well as. Burn The Orphanage, Deadtown. Avengers and Doctor Strange. While Robert Sammelin, known for Mirror's Edge, Escape From New York, Sons Of Anarchy, Sleepy Hollow, Terminator, Cimarronin but also for being a Mono poster artist and DICE illustrator. And now they are joining forces for a new graphic novel called Kali, being published by Dark Horse Comics for the 30th of August 2022.

From Daniel Freedman (Raiders) and Mondo and DICE artist Robert Sammelin comes an original graphic novel that's a nonstop, high-octane existential action spectacle, perfect for Mad Max: Fury Road fans! Stabbed in the back, poisoned, and left for dead by her own biker gang, Kali sets off on a one-way road of vengeance across a war-torn desert battlefield. With impending death coursing through her veins and a fascist army hot on her tail, Kali will stop at nothing to get her revenge, even if it's the last thing she ever does. A nonstop high-octane existential action spectacle from writer Daniel Freedman and artist Robert Sammelin!

Notably, Kali, also known as Dakshina Kālikā, is a Hindu goddess, who is considered to be the Master of death, time, and change. She is also said to be the Parvati, the supreme of all powers, or the ultimate reality. Kali's origin story saw her emerge from Lord Shiva and she is the ultimate manifestation of Shakti and the mother of all living beings and destroys the evil in order to protect the innocent. Over time, Kali has been worshipped by devotional movements and tantric sects variously as the Divine Mother, Mother of the Universe, Adi Shakti, or Parvati. Shakta Hindu and Tantric sects additionally worship her as the ultimate reality or Brahman. She is also seen as the divine protector and the one who bestows moksha or liberation. How this Kali refers to that Kali, is yet to be seen.