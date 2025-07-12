Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Daniel Warren Johnson, sdcc

Daniel Warren Johnson Comes To Absolute Batman In 2025

Daniel Warren Johnson comes to Absolute Batman in 2025 as Dan Mora goes to Transformers, as seen in the SDCC DC Comics panel schedule

The DC Comics panel schedule lists all manner of projects, including an Absolute Batman Annual 2025, and that Transformers writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson is credited for it. Has DC Comics and Skybound done a creator swap between him and Dan Mora? Eitehr way there will be multiple artist on that annual, to be written by Scott Snyder. Here's the full DC panels list for the show.

THURSDAY 11:30AM – 12:30PM. DC ALL IN: WHAT'S NEXT. (DC Comics Panel)

Join Scott Snyder , Joshua Williamson , Mark Waid , and other top DC storytellers in a can't-miss panel that dives deeper into DC's core and Absolute comic books for 2025, and beyond! Panelists include Jeff Lemire , Hayden Sherman , Deniz Camp , Jeremy Adams , and more. Moderated by DC Executive Editor Chris Conroy and DC Group Editor Paul Kaminski . Room: 6DE

A look at the highly anticipated animated movie Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires). Join members of the cast and the creative team as they share footage and provide an inside look at how they are bringing the world of Batman into the captivating history and culture of Mesoamerica. Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires) is an original animated feature-length film that places the iconic DC Super Hero against the backdrop of the captivating history of Mexico and immerses fans around the world in the exciting culture of Mesoamerica. In the time of the Aztec Empire, Yohualli Coatl — a young Aztec boy — experiences tragedy when his father and village leader, Toltecatzin, is murdered by Spanish Conquistadors. Yohualli escapes to Tenochtitlan to warn King Moctezuma and his high priest, Yoka, of the imminent danger. Using the bat god Tzinacan's temple as a lair, Yohualli trains with his mentor and assistant, Acatzin, developing equipment and weaponry to confront the Spaniard invasion, protect Moctezuma's temple, and avenge his father's death. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Anima and Chatrone, Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios is a Particular Crowd film based on characters from DC. Room: 6BCF

Join a legion of celebrated DC comic book creators for this fun panel as they discuss Superman, DC's comics, and more. Moderated by DC Group Editor Paul Kaminski. Panelists include Joshua Williamson (Superman), Dan Jurgens (Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All), Mark Waid (Action Comics), Dan Slott (Superman Unlimited), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Adventures of Superman: Book of El), and more. Room: 6DE

Walk the dark and gritty streets of the DC Universe with top DC comic book creators for news and surprises involving Batman and the other protectors of Gotham City. Panelists include Matt Fraction (Batman), Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Dick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Kyle Higgins (Immortal Legend Batman), Daniel Warren Johnson (Absolute Batman 2025 Annual), and more. Moderated by DC Group Editor Rob Levin . Room: 6DE

Panelists will include James Gunn (co-head of DC Studios, executive producer, writer, director), John Cena (Peacemaker, executive producer), Danielle Brooks (Adebayo), Jennifer Holland (Harcourt), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Steve Agee (Economos), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), Sol Rodriguez (Sasha Bordeaux) and Tim Meadows (Langston Fleury). The highly anticipated global trailer for season two of the series will be released during the panel, which will be moderated by Josh Horowitz , host of MTV and the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Room: Hall H

Jim Lee (DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over! You won't want to miss this. Moderated by Jim Lee. Room: 6BCF

