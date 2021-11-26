Daredevil #36 Preview: Daredevil Goes Free

Welcome, dear readers, to Friday Night Previews, North Korea's favorite weekly comic book preview column. In Friday Night Previews, we take all of the Marvel and DC previews coming out next week, lovingly construct articles out of them using state-of-the-art computer algorithms, and then add our secret ingredient: clickbait headlines and SEO-rich keyword text. The result: perfection, if by perfection, you understand it to mean a lower article quota for your pal Jude Terror and a sneak peek at next week's comics for you. We win. You win. We only really care that we win, but the other is a nice bonus for you. You're welcome. Daredevil's prison sentence is finally over in this preview of Daredevil #36, but too late for him to enjoy it since his series is ending this issue! What a bummer! Check out the preview below.

DAREDEVIL #36

SEP210994

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Manuel Garcia (CA) Marco Checchetto

FINAL ISSUE!

• After a romance that's blossomed over the last two years in DAREDEVIL, MAYOR WILSON FISK and TYPHOID MARY are prepared to tie the knot! But in a fashion truly befitting The House of Ideas, calamity is right around the corner for the happy couple! But what sort of terrible discovery could be so monumental as to derail the most powerful man in New York's special day?

• The answer lies in this oversized special issue – if you get no other DAREDEVIL issue this year, YOU MUST GET THIS ONE!

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $4.99

