Dark Crisis #1 Preview: Crisis of Infinite Crises

The Justice League are honored with a candlelight vigil after totally perma-dying for real in this preview of Dark Crisis #1. Reminder: this is a preview. If you want spoilers, well… you gotta talk to Rich Johnston about that. Check out the preview below.

DARK CRISIS #1

DC Comics

0422DC006

0422DC007 – Dark Crisis #1 Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion, Dave McCaig Cover – $6.99

0422DC008 – Dark Crisis #1 Jamal Campbell Cover – $6.99

0422DC009 – Dark Crisis #1 Inhyuk Lee Cover – $6.99

0422DC010 – Dark Crisis #1 Bruno Redondo Cover – $6.99

0422DC801 – Dark Crisis #1 Jim Lee Cover – $6.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

Crisis on Infinite Earths. Infinite Crisis. Final Crisis. And now…Dark Crisis! The epic event years in the making is finally here! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything? Don't miss out on the first issue of the blockbuster event of the summer! Meet or exceed your orders for Batman #118 CVRS A (1021DC001), B (1021DC002) and E (1021DC800 ) placed by its FOC with your orders for Dark Crisis #1 CVRS A-E,G-J (0422DC006-0422DC010, 0422DC012-0422DC014, 0422DC801) placed before the in-store date of 6/7/2022 and you will receive an additional 5% discount off your total invoiced quantity of Dark Crisis #1 CVRS A-E,G-J (0422DC006-0422DC010, 0422DC012-0422DC014, 0422DC801) for all orders received by the in-store date.

In Shops: 6/7/2022

SRP: $5.99

