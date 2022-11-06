Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 Preview: Beast Boy Must Die

Deathstroke faces Beast Boy in a fight to the death in this preview of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6.

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #6

DC Comics

0922DC079

0922DC080 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 Cully Hamner Cover – $5.99

0922DC081 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 Ariel Colon Cover – $5.99

0922DC082 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 Ben Oliver Cover – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

War erupts as more heroes are taken at the hands of Pariah! The fate of the Multiverse depends on the young heroes of the DCU as they clash with Deathstroke and the Dark Army! Can the resurrected Justice League race home to Earth-Zero in time to join the fight…even if it could mean that not everyone gets to return?! And what dark powerhouse rises on the battlefield? Do not miss this incredible breakneck battle royale!

In Shops: 11/8/2022

SRP: $4.99

