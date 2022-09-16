Dark Crisis: Young Justice #4 Preview: If You Can't Beat 'Em…

Superboy has a plan to survive the hostile reality he and his friends are trapped in in this preview of Dark Crisis: Young Justice #4… they could just give up?! Check out the preview below.

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #4

DC Comics

0722DC049

0722DC050 – Dark Crisis: Young Justice #4 Sergio Acuna Cover – $4.99

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Laura Braga (CA) Max Dunbar

YOUNG JUSTICE AGAINST THE WORLD! The fake reality that Superboy, Impulse, and Robin are trapped in has completely turned against them, sending the full force of the JLA and the Titans they grew up with against them. It will take all of their combined might to fight through this onslaught and find out who is responsible for their imprisonment. Meanwhile, Wonder Girl, Arrowette, and Red Tornado head to San Francisco's Titans Island in search of assistance, but all they find are bad memories.

In Shops: 9/20/2022

SRP: $3.99

