Dark Horse Announces Young Adult OGN Under Kingdom for March 2023

Dark Horse Comics is going underground for a new young adult graphic novel by Christo Bogacs and Marie Enger, Under Kingdom. Hitting stores next March, Under Kingdom is about a teenager who ventures into a magical underground world in West Virginia after his mother goes missing, and has to balance his quest with regular high school stuff, which is infinitely harder. Dark Horse promotes the comic as good for readers age 10 and older who are fans of "Critical Role, Adventure Time, Trollhunters, and other fantasy-adventure titles."

Check out the press release below for more info on Under Kingdom.

DISCOVER A WORLD BENEATH YOUR FEET IN 'UNDER KINGDOM'

Growing up can be monstrous…especially when your mom's missing

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (July 6, 2022)— Dark Horse Books presents Under Kingdom, a young adult graphic novel full of adventure and familiar creatures from folklore and fantasy, written by Christof Bogacs (Earth to Chris Cleevy!, VOLUME) with art by Marie Enger (Where Black Stars Rise, Controlled Burn).

After the sudden disappearance of his mom, high school freshman, Shay, is thrust into a secret world of monsters that exists underneath his small West-Virginian town. With the help of his shapeshifting aunt Sa'Belle, he must search for his mother while doing what he can to safeguard the citizens of the "Under Kingdom," all while trying to maintain his normal high school life. If that wasn't enough, Shay's no fighter, but the Under Kingdom demands he take arms to protect his friends and family.

"It's hard to know what to say about Under Kingdom," said Bogacs and Enger. "As sappy as it sounds, I guess the easiest way to sum it up is love; a love of monsters, a love for the scrappy underdog and an unwavering belief in the power of empathy. Plus, there are fart jokes!"

Under Kingdom is perfect for fans of Critical Role, Adventure Time, Trollhunters, and other fantasy-adventure titles. It is recommended for ages 10 and up.

The Under Kingdom paperback will be available at comic stores March 15, 2023 and in bookstores March 28, 2023. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Under Kingdom will retail for $19.99.