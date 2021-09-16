Dark Horse Comics' Full Solicits & Solicitations For December 2021

The All-Nighter TP

Chip Zdarsky (W), Jason Loo (A/Cover), and Paris Aditya (C)

On sale Feb 16

FC, 136 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Welcome to the Allnighter, the only diner in town where you can get coffee and a meal from sunset to sunrise! The staff are friendly (kind of) and happy to serve you (sometimes), and it would never cross their minds to drink their customers' blood . . .

Alex is bored—flipping burgers for strangers all night is no way for a vampire to live. But he and his fellow vampires Joy, Cynthia, and Ian have agreed to blend into human society. Inspired by superhero movies, one of few passions in his un-life, Alex decides to don a cape and start fighting bad guys. But his decision will have bigger consequences than he realizes—for himself and for everyone he wants to protect.

From Chip Zdarsky and Jason Loo, the Eisner-winning team behind Afterlift, The Allnighter is a story about found family and a new twist on superheroes!

Collects issues #1-#5 of The All-Nighter from the ComiXology original digital series in print for the first time.

Apex Legends: Overtime TP

Jesse Stern (W), Neil Edwards (P), Keith Champagne (I), Antonio Fabela (C), and David Nakayama (Cover)

On sale Feb 16

FC, 69 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The legends from the battle royale video game find themselves pulled together to rescue the city from Mad Scientists, brutal assassins, and the sudden and sinister grip of The Syndicate, a corrupt cabal attempting to "fix" arena outcomes in their favor. Will the legends hold up to their celebrity status and be the heroes Solace needs?

Collects the four-issue miniseries.

Avatar: The Last Airbender—North and South omnibus TP

Gene Luen Yang (W), Michael Dante DiMartino (W), Bryan Konietzko (W), Gurihiru (A/C/Cover)

On sale Feb 23

FC, 224 pages

$24.99

TP, 6" x 9"

When Katara and Sokka return home to the Southern Water Tribe, they are shocked to find that it has gone from a small village to a bustling city! Malina, a Northerner, is behind the change and plans to unify the Water Tribes, but Gilak, a Southerner, leads a fierce rebellion to stop her. In the face of these two opposing tribes, Katara will have to make peace with her nostalgia and mistrust to save the home she loves from being permanently torn apart.

This edition of Avatar: The Last Airbender—North and South by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru collects parts 1-3 for the first time in paperback, perfect for any Avatar fan's home library!

Black Hammer Reborn #7 (of 12)

Jeff Lemire (W), Malachi Ward (A/C/Cover B), Matthew Sheean (A/Cover B), Rich Tommaso (W/A), and Caitlin Yarsky (Cover A)

On sale Dec 29

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

The mad space-faring adventurer Colonel Weird and his trusty robot companion Talky-Walky have spent months mapping out the bizarre intricacies of the Para-zone only to find themselves trapped in a interdimensional nightmare in which there is no escape!

Featuring a special 2-page Inspector Insector backup story by Rich Tommaso!



Black Solstice

Martin Desmond Roe (W), Travon Free (W), and TBD (A)

On sale Dec 22

FC, 64 pages

$6.99

One-shot

On the night of winter solstice in 2020, the world was caught by surprise as every black person suddenly gained a set of superpowers, they did not have the day before. As winter solstice 2021 approaches everyone anxiously awaits whether their superpowers will come back. Meanwhile, a group of siblings have conceived the ultimate plan to use their powers—which they're sure will come back—for the greater good even as everyone else tries to stop them.

• The comic debut of critically-acclaimed writers Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free, the minds behind Two Distant Strangers.



Blade of the Immortal Deluxe Edition Volume 5 HC

Hiroaki Samura (W/A/Cover)

On sale Feb 2

b&w, 736 pages

$49.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Over 700 pages of samurai swordplay and grudge matches in one killer, value-priced collection! Featuring Hiroaki Samura's fast-paced "Mirror of the Soul," "Last Blood," and "Trickster" story arcs! Kidnapped and bound by three Itto-ryu warriors, Rin is unable to warn her bodyguard, Manji—the seemingly immortal swordsman—that he's heading into a trap. The Itto-ryu thugs also possess a large dose of the only known poison to damage Manji's blood and severely cripple his regenerative abilities. And is the Mugai-ryu assassin Giichi following Manji in order to help rescue Rin . . . or will he just stick around long enough to finish off any survivors?

Collects volumes 13 to 15 in the original serialized format, in a faux-leather hardcover treatment, and with a bookmark ribbon.



Cats! Girlfriends and Catfriends TP

Frédéric Brrémaud (W), Paola Antista (A/Cover), and Cecilia Giumento (C)

On sale Feb 23

FC, 144 pages

$14.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Every day holds new surprises for best friends Manon, Erika, and Camille—after all, they have three rambunctious cats to look after! Join in on their adventures with this collection of short stories and get ready for some laugh-out-loud feline-filled fun!

From author Frédéric Brrémaud (Love, Little Tails) and artist Paola Antista (Disney Frozen, Sorceline) comes an all-ages humorous collection of all the joys of being a cat owner.

• Published for the first time in English, this volume collects the final three of the original six French albums.



Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria #3 (of 4)

Darcy van Poelgeest (W), CoupleofKooks (A), Cris Peter (C), and Yoshi Yoshitani (Cover)

On sale Dec 22

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

After their desperate escape with the newly discovered piece of the Luxon, Leylas Krynn recovers in safety with her partner Quana. The vision that inspired their quest yields a new hope in the form of a child . . . but all is not well with the Bright Queen, and the lingering traces of their narrow escape will put Leylas, Quana, and their new child at risk.



The EC Archives: Terror Illustrated HC

Jack Oleck (W), Al Feldstein (W), John Larner (W), Jack Davis (A), Reed Crandell (A/Cover), Graham Ingels (A), Johnny Craig (A), Joe Orlando (A), and George Evans (A)

On sale Feb 2

b&w, 184 pages

$49.99

HC, 8" x 10"

Enjoy the complete run of Terror Illustrated, an innovative "Picto-Fiction" magazine containing illustrated prose stories of terror, murder, and more of society's supernatural secrets—featuring work by the classic crew of the EC bullpen: Al Feldstein, Jack Davis, Joe Orlando Johnny Craig, and more!

This archive volume contains Terror Illustrated issues 1 though 3.

• Features the never printed third issue and a brand-new foreword by Mick Garris!



E.X.O.: The Legend of Wale Williams Volume 2 TP

Roye Okupe (W), Sunkanmi Akinboye (A), Etubi Onucheyo (C), Tarella Pablo, (C), and Godwin Akpan (Cover)

On sale Feb 23

FC, 280 pages

$24.99

TP, 7" x 10"

What happens when you infuse the likenesses, ambitions, and desires of legendary warriors and conquerors with an advanced AI? Well, you get a psychotic android who goes rogue and concocts a plan to "reset" humanity! An android named AVON! E.X.O. volume 2 picks up right where its award-winning Afrofuturist epic predecessor left off, as Wale Williams—a.k.a. tech-savvy superhero EXO—tries to save humanity! An Afrofuturist superhero story about redemption set in the bustling metropolis that is Lagos, Nigeria—with a creative team that's also from Lagos!



Groo Meets Tarzan TP

Mark Evanier (W), Sergio Aragonés (W/A/Cover), Thomas Yeates (A), and Tom Luth (C)

On sale Feb 23

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A bumbling barbarian encounters the cunning lord of the jungle, but will Groo wind up destroying the jungle itself or teaming up with Tarzan to fight slavers? With cartoonist Sergio lost and running from hungry lions in Chula Vista's Jungle Safari Land and script writer Mark doing panels all day at Comic-Con International, how will this comic get finished? Legendary Tarzan artist Thomas Yeates swings in to help! Plus—the legendary Rufferto backup strips from the comic series and an introduction by Mark Evanier are also included!

Collects the four-issue miniseries.



Hellboy: The Bones of Giants #2 (of 4)

Mike Mignola (W), Christopher Golden (W), Matt Smith (A/Cover), and Chris O'Halloran (C)

On sale Dec 1

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Acting as an involuntary vessel for the Norse god Thor, Hellboy and his ragtag team pursue the ancient evil that's been unleashed on the world. But even the might of Mjollnir and the aid of mythological beings may not be enough to prevent the destruction that is to come.



Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club #3 (of 5)

Mike Mignola (W/Cover), Chris Roberson (W), Christopher Mitten (A/Cover), Ben Stenbeck (A), and Michelle Madsen (C)

On sale Dec 29

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Reliving old stories with Hellboy and Professor Bruttenholm, Simon Bruttenholm recalls the strange tale of a woman whose synesthetic visions revealed the presence of a mysterious and malevolent entity. What ensues is a hair-raising confrontation worthy of the Silver Lantern Club's finest!



The House of Lost Horizons: A Sarah Jewell Mystery HC

Chris Roberson (W), Leila del Duca (A), Michelle Madsen (C), and Christopher Mitten (Cover)

On sale Feb 9

FC, 128 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

A locked-room murder mystery puzzles paranormal detective Sarah Jewell and her associate Marie Therése when a weekend trip on a private island off the coast of Washington goes astray. Trapped by a storm and surrounded by myriad suspects who have gathered for an auction of occult items, the intrepid duo must unravel the supernatural mysteries surrounding the guests in the hopes of uncovering the murderer! But all the while bodies keep piling up, and at any moment Sarah or Marie Therése could be next!

Collects the five-issue miniseries.

Joy Operations #2 (of 5)

Brian Michael Bendis (W), Stephen Byrne (A/Cover A), and Michael Avon Oeming (Cover B)

On sale Dec 15

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

It's the second big chapter of the fiercely-ambitious new sci fi odyssey: Joy Operations.

Fifty-five years from now. Joy is an EN.VOI. A special agent of one of the Jonando Trust. Trusts are corporate-owned cities that are the centerpiece of modern society. She rights wrongs for the trust. She is excellent. Perfection. Hard on herself. Driven. Almost legendary in some parts. Except now she has this voice in her head that is not her. Either Joy is losing her grip or an EN.VOI from a neighboring trust has entered her consciousness to get her to betray her cause.

Joy is pissed off. Really really pissed off.

The Legend of Korra: The Art of the Animated Series Book Three—Change HC & Deluxe Edition (Second Edition)

Michael Dante DiMartino (W), Bryan Konietzko (W/Cover), Joaquim Dos Santos (W), and Lauren Montgomery (Cover)

On sale Feb 16

FC, 184 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

On sale Feb 16

FC, 184 pages

$79.99

Deluxe Ed. HC, 9" x 12"

Go behind the scenes of the animated series Legend of Korra Book Three–– Change. It's the perfect way to explore the smash-hit sequel to the blockbuster show Avatar: The Last Airbender!

Reprinted just in time for the anniversary of the series, this handsome hardcover contains hundreds of art pieces created during the development of the show's third season. Featuring creator commentary from DiMartino and Konietzko, this is an intimate look inside the creative process that brought the mystical world of bending and a new generation of heroes to life! A must-have for any Legend of Korra fan!

• Deluxe edition features a slipcase with a commemorative lithograph, celebrating this timeless series and the legacy it continues!

Lobster Johnson Omnibus Volume 1 HC

Mike Mignola (W), John Arcudi (W), Tonci Zonjic (A/Cover), Joe Querio (A), Kevin Nowlan (A), Sebastián Fiumara (A), Wilfredo Torres (A), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Feb 16

FC, 448 pages

$39.99

HC, 7" x 10"

After years of captivating fans' imaginations from the pages of Hellboy and B.P.R.D., the pulp-style adventures of Lobster Johnson took the limelight in their own series of comics adventures. From gangsters to Nazis to an army of monkeys, the Lobster faces classic foes in strange new ways. His adventures are now collected for the first time in a hardcover edition, collecting trade volumes The Burning Hand, Satan Smells a Rat, and Get the Lobster and the short story "Lobster Johnson: The Empty Chair" featuring writing by Mike Mignola, John Arcudi and Tonci Zonjic with art by Zonjic, Joe Querido, Sebastián Fiumara, and more!

Lucky Devil TP

Cullen Bunn (W) and Fran Galan (A/Cover)

On sale Feb 23

FC, 104 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A down-on-his-luck schlub is possessed by a malevolent demon. Just when he thinks things can't get worse, the exorcism goes wrong . . . and he finds that somehow he's retained all of the entity's supernatural gifts. After a path of revenge on all the people that have wronged him, he begins to gather worshippers and form a cult.

But the legions of Hell don't take kindly to this, and they send demonic agents to murder the schlub-turned-god before he gains too much power. Collects the four-issue miniseries.

Masters of the Universe: Revelations TP

Kevin Smith (W), Rob David (W), Tim Sheridan (W), Mindy Lee (A), Rico Renzi (C), and Stjepan Sejic (Cover)

On sale Feb 9

FC, 96 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

This is the official comic book prequel to the Netflix television show written by showrunner Kevin Smith and episode writer Tim Sheridan and featuring art by Mindy Lee (Crimson Lotus).

Following a vicious Orlax attack on his father King Randor, He-Man learns the creature is linked to the origin of the sword of power. To save Randor and put an end to the chaos He-Man embarks on an epic journey that pits him against his longtime foes Skeletor and Evil-Lyn, and sees Teela take the reins of a powerful legacy.

Collects the four-issue series and features covers by Stjepan Sejic and pinups from Mike Mignola, Walt Simonson, Bill Sienkiewicz, and more!

Mazebook #4 (of 5)

Jeff Lemire (W/A/C/Cover A) and Dean Ormston (Cover B)

On sale Dec 15

FC, 48 pages

$5.99

Miniseries

Stuck in an urban labyrinth of his own torment, melancholy building inspector Will and his talking canine companion fight their way through a dangerous metropolitan maze and head underground on the hunt to find his long-gone daughter.

No One Left to Fight II #3 (of 5)

Aubrey Sitterson (W), Fico Ossio (A/C/Cover A/Cover B), and Rachel Avila (C)

On sale Dec 15

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

From creators Aubrey Sitterson (The Worst Dudes, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Fico Ossio (Mister Miracle, Spider-Man) the next great Dark Horse universe forges ahead! With science incapable of curing what afflicts the world's greatest fighter, Vâle, his friends turn to an unlikely source of aid. Together, they venture to the mountaintop retreat of the woman who trained Vâle's friend and rival Timór: The enigmatic mystic Mistress Riellda!

Snow Angels Volume 1 TP

Jeff Lemire (W) and Jock (A/C/Cover)

On sale Feb 2

FC, 88 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Milli and Mae don't really know how their people came to live here. No one does, not even their wise and gentle Father. On Milliken's twelfth birthday, their father takes the two girls on an overnight skate down the trench—a coming-of-age ritual to teach them how to fish the frozen river, how to hunt the wild Trenchdogs that wander its frigid banks, and how to give proper thanks to their frozen Gods—The Colden Ones. It's the trip of a lifetime until the girls push beyond the borders of their humble land and awaken the Trench's deadly defender…The Snowman! What follows next is an action-packed story of survival, loss and redemption.

Collects issues #1-#4 of Snow Angels from the ComiXology original digital series in print for the first time.

Stephen McCranie's Space Boy Volume 12 TP

Stephen McCranie (W/A/C/Cover)

On sale Feb 23

FC, 240 pages

$10.99

TP, 5 3/4" x 8 1/4"

Unravel the conspiracy at the heart of the FCP in the latest volume of Stephen McCranie's Space Boy!

In the aftermath of the Homecoming dance, the students of South Pine are left reeling from the disappearance of one of their friends. As Zeph, Cassie, and David struggle to make sense of the tragedy, Amy begins to adjust to her new life in the FCP, finding unexpected allies as she tries to uncover more about the shadowy organization, and what its goals are for Oliver and herself.

Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen #4 (of 4)

Greg Pak (W), Diego Galindo (A), Francesco Segala (C), Marc Aspinall (Cover A), Simone Di Meo (Cover B), Adam Gorham (Cover C), and Mack Chater (Cover D)

On sale Dec 29

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

With the storm still raging outside, our group of adventurers have finally found the treasure inside the Tomb of Ybwen! However, when the contents of the treasure prove disappointing, Will's anger gets the better of him. Now, with Mr. Clarke's condition worsening and the gang still stuck inside the mine, Will must face the consequences for his actions and come to terms with his grief.

Summer Fires HC

Giulia Sagramola (W/A/C/Cover)

On sale Feb 16

FC, 208 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

In Giulia Sagramola's first long-form graphic novel, we follow the story of two sisters, Rachel and Sylvia, as they come of age in a typical Italian town. The two find themselves faced with the tough choices of teenaged life, which mirror the fires in the surrounding hillsides of the town, as one decision or another leads to unsettled feelings and desires.

This wonderfully and meticulously illustrated tale takes all of the consternation and heartbreak we know too well from teenaged life, and puts it on display in a beautiful and subdued package.

• Summer Fires is presented here for the first time in English.

The Worst Dudes TP

Aubrey Sitterson (W), Tony Gregori (A/Cover), and Lovern Kindzierski (C)

On sale Feb 2

FC, 120 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A dirty cop, a drugged-up back-up dancer, and an angsty adolescent god; the absolute worst dudes in the galaxy are on a raunch-filled hunt for a missing pop star. It's a hilarious, aggressively weird, willfully vulgar detective story from noted reprobates Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Tony Gregori (Deuce of Hearts, Karma Police).

Collects issues #1-#5 of this raunchy, off-the-wall tale!

"The Worst Dudes is funny, irreverent, and profane as well as delightfully packed with swashbuckling adventure." —The Brazen Bull