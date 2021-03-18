Dark Horse Promotes Another Volume of Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology

Ahead of the release of their full June solicitations, Dark Horse Comics has sent out a press release promoting a second volume of Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology. P. Craig Russell will once again adapt Gaiman's writing to comics for the series, with artists Matt Horak, Mark Buckingham, Gabriel Walta, Sandy Jarrell, and Lovern Kindzierski collaborating.

The whole "adapt a Neil Gaiman prose book to comics but have a different writer do it" thing is fascinating to me. It's like the fast food franchise version of Neil Gaiman comic making. Yes, Neil Gaiman could come to your house and make you a sandwich (and he'd probably be willing to break quarantine to do it), but that would be really expensive and inefficient. But if someone opens a Neil Gaiman Subway restaurant in your town, you can just get one from there, and, frankly, it's just as good, but it feels a little impersonal, doesn't it? Go ahead and quote that on the back cover of the trade if you like, Dark Horse.

Anyway, here's some more info from the press release:

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (March 18, 2021)—Bestselling and award-winning author Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology adaptation continues at Dark Horse Comics from Eisner winning comics legend P. Craig Russell, along with artists Matt Horak (The Punisher, The Covenant), Mark Buckingham (Hellblazer, Miracleman), Gabriel Walta (Barbalien: Red Planet, Sentient), Sandy Jarrell (Archie, Meteor Men), and colorist Lovern Kindzierski (The Worst Dudes, The Sandman) in Norse Mythology II. Be sure to check out the variant covers for each issue by David Mack. Explore the origins of poetry—good and bad—in this tale of malicious dwarfs, suspicious giants, and the wise god Kvasir, whose eventual fate leads to the creation of a powerful mead that many will fight and die for. "It has been an absolute delight working with the slate of artists assembled for our adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology," says Russell. "Sending the artists the layouts and then seeing their finished pages come rolling back in, each having brought their own unique artistic vision to the page, has been great fun." Norse Mythology II #1 (of six) will be in comic shops on June 16, 2021. It is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

Look for Dark Horse's full June solicits tomorrow.