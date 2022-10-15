Dark Horse Publish Sloane Leong Sequel To Image Comics' Prism Stalker

Sloane Leong is creating a sequel to Prism Stalker which was published in 2018 by Image Comics, as Prism Stalker: The Weeping Star, from Dark Horse. In which Leong returns to the world of Eriatarka to bring you an all-new story featuring the character Vep in this follow-up to the series. The planet Eriatarka grows more inhospitable as its colonization at the hands of the Chorus continues. Vep and her fellow students are reaching the end of their basic combat training in the pneumatic arts and begin to exercise their abilities outside the colony-city of Elefstris. Their objective: subdue the unruly planet bent on scouring the Chorus' presence from its surface. But what exactly are they subjugating? And what will the cost of conquering be?"

The Prism Stalker: The Weeping Star trade paperback will be in comic stores on the 24th of June, 2023 and in bookstores for the 4th of July. And is currently available for pre-order.

Prism Stalker Volume 1 Paperback – Illustrated, March 5, 2019 by Sloane Leong

New York Public Library's Best Books of 2018. The Onion's AV Club's Best Comics of 2018. Paste Magazine's 25 Best Comics of 2018. The Beat's Best Comics of 2018 Far from the border of colonized space, a newly discovered planet teems violently with strange psychic life and puzzling telekinetic ecology. Vep, a refugee raised away from her devastated home planet as an indentured citizen in a foreign colony, is taken by a private military firm to assist in settling the new planet. What awaits her will test the limits of her will as she grapples with the strange power the planet exerts over her…. Collects PRISM STALKER #1-5