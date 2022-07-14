Dark Horse Sets Hotel REM Graphic Novel for March 2023

This one goes out to the readers we love: Dark Horse Comics has announced plans to publish a new graphic novel called Hotel REM, begging the obvious question… No, not "what's the frequency, Kenneth?" The question is, what is this graphic novel all about? The comic is obviously about a hotel managed by former alternative rocker Michael Stipe. Proving once and for all that everybody hurts, sometimes, Stipe gives up his career as a musician to run the hotel with a cast of fun characters like the man on the moon and other shiny happy people. But don't go running to your local comic book store just yet. Stand in the place where you are, because the book doesn't come out until 2023. It's not the end of the world as we know it, however. You can still preorder it now!

Personally, we're glad to see that– what's that? The book doesn't have anything to do with the band REM at all? Well, that's disappointing. Check out the press release below for more details. We'll just be here in the corner… losing our religion.

FIND OUT WHERE YOUR DREAMS GO WHEN YOU WAKE UP IN 'HOTEL REM' There's always room for adventure beyond your wildest dreams! MILWAUKIE, Ore., (July 14, 2022)— Zack Keller (Cuphead Volume 1: Comic Capers & Curios, Creeping) and Dark Horse Books team up again for a new all-ages, fun and fantastical graphic novel, Hotel REM. Hotel REM includes art by Gabriele Bagnoli, colors by Valerio Alloro, and letters by Frank Cvetkovic. Rembrandt Somner is the happy-go-lucky new owner of Hotel REM, a place for all the fantastic people and creatures in our dreams to hang out when we wake up. Channeling his endless enthusiasm, Rem attempts to balance his unwieldy coworkers and wild guests in order to run a successful business that makes his parents proud. However, a demanding celebrity guest threatens to be the rude awakening that ruins everything! On Hotel REM, Keller said, ""I have literally been dreaming about this story for over a decade so I'm thrilled readers can finally come visit this wild and wonderful hotel in book-form thanks to Dark Horse!" Hotel REM HC will be available in comic stops March 15, 2023 and in bookstores March 28, 2023. It is now available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Hotel REM will retail for $14.99.