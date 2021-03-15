Dark Horse To Publish Sequel To Image Comics' Prism Stalker

Prism Stalker was a comic book series by Sloane Leong, published by Image Comics in 2018 and on the New York Public Library's Best Books of 2018, Paste Magazine's 25 Best Books of 2018 and the AV Club's Favourite Comics of 2018.

Far from the border of colonized space, a newly discovered planet teems

violently with strange psychic life and puzzling telekinetic ecology. Vep, a

refugee raised away from her devastated home planet as an indentured

citizen in a foreign colony, is taken by a private military firm to assist in

settling the new planet. What awaits her there will test the limits of her will as she grapples with the strange power the planet exerts over her…

But what of a second series? Turns out that this will be coming out from Dark Horse Comics as an original graphic novel next year, for the 27th of December, 2022. Titled Prism Stalker: Weeping Star, here's a look at the solicitation – and cover.

The planet Eriatarka grows more inhospitable as it's colonization at the hand of the Chorus continues. Vep and her fellow students are reaching the end of their basic combat training in the pneumatic arts and begin to exercise their abilities outside the colony-city of Elefstris. Their objective: subdue the unruly planet bent on scouring the Chorus' presence from its surface. But what exactly are they subjugating? And what will the cost of conquering be? The follow up to the hit series Prism Stalker!

Sloane Leong was the artist on From Under Mountains and colourist on Change, both from Image Comics. Her most recent YA graphic novel, A Map To The Sun, published by First: Second back in August, about five principle players in a struggling girls' basketball team. But it looks like she is back to the sci-fi for 2022.