Dark Horse's All-Ages Star Wars Comics Line For Summer, Not Spring

Last year, Bleeding Cool got the scoop that IDW Publishing was to lose its All Ages Star Wars comic book line at the same time as we learnt it would lose the Marvel All-Ages Line as well. Later, Dark Horse Comics would announce that they would get the Star Wars comic book license back, but only for all-ages comic books, for publication in the Spring of 2022. Well, the Spring solicitations came and went without the line. But at the weekend's comic book retailer conference ComicsPRO, Matt Parkinson, VP of Marketing at Dark Horse Comics told retailers that "this summer Star Wars returns to Dark Horse in an all-new all-ages line of comics and graphic novels." So summer 2022, it is.

Here's what ran last year. Where it says Spring, just replace with Summer. And catch up with our other ComicsPRO coverage here.

Beginning in Spring 2022, fans are told that they can expect to experience adventures in every era, from the High Republic through the rise of the First Order, through "new and exciting stories that Dark Horse is thrilled to introduce. Dark Horse Comics has collaborated with Lucasfilm over the course of nearly 30 years on a variety of comics and art books, from Dark Empire in 1991 to The Art of Star Wars Rebels in 2020. Now, Dark Horse is returning to the many worlds of Star Wars with all-new stories for readers of all ages.

"Dark Horse has a rich history publishing Star Wars comics and graphic novels. Star Wars is near and dear to all of our hearts and I've been a fan since I saw the original film nineteen times during its original release. I am thrilled that Dark Horse will once again bring new stories to life from this incredible galaxy and I'm not exaggerating when I say we can't wait to bring these new adventures to fans of every age." — Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Comics Founder and CEO

"All of us at Lucasfilm Publishing are thrilled to be working with Mike Richardson and everyone at Dark Horse on comics and original graphic novels set in a galaxy far, far away. There are unlimited storytelling possibilities for all ages comics, and we look forward to collaborating with Dark Horse—and with the best writers and artist in the industry—to bring those stories to readers and fans all over the world." –Michael Siglain, Creative Director, Lucasfilm Publishing.