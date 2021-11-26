Darkhawk #4 Preview: Darkhawk Fails to Keep Secret Identity Secret

DARKHAWK #4 (OF 5)

SEP210890

(W) Kyle Higgins (A/CA) Juanan Ramirez

TEAM-UP WITH SPIDER-MAN AND CAPTAIN AMERICA?!

Connor Young's only been the new Darkhawk for two whole minutes, and already he's not sure the super hero life is for him. But will he feel the same way when he meets Miles Morales and Steve Rogers?

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

