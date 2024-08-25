Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absoute, dan mora, darkseid, DC All-In, justice league unlimited, mark waid

"Darkseid Is. Darkseid Was" For DC All-In & Absolute

"Darkseid Is. Darkseid Was"... the new tagline for DC All-In and DC Absolute to be revealed this Wednesday.

Article Summary Darkseid's death sparks a massive power vacuum in the DC Universe.

New Gods comic from Ram V and Evan Cagle set to expand the Absolute Universe.

Justice League Unlimited #1 will address Darkseid's successor and new threats.

DC All-In Special introduces a new era of unity and cosmic battles in the DCU.

We have seen Darkseid at the heart of the DC All-In and Absolute Universe promotions. We have a new New Gods comic coming from Ram V and Evan Cagle. We have been told that the Absolute Universe is born as a result of Darkseid and all his vibes because that's how this universe will rock, with the heroes having to shine that bit brighter.

And now the new Justice League Unlimited #1 as part of DC Comics' November 2024 solicits and solicitations promises that it's all in "the wake of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, Darkseid's death has triggered a massive power vacuum in the DCU" and that "our heroes work to uncover the mystery of the dark lord's successor."

I don't suppose Amanda Waller killed him, did she? No idea, but the All-In advert seen in this coming Wednesday's DC Comics does imply that a certain Darkseid has ceased to be. "Darkseid Is. Darkseid was." Referencing the "Darkseid is" statement, originated by Grant Morrison and Howard Porter in JLA in the nineties, recently revived by Tom King and Mitch Gerads, with Mister Miracle, and made iconic for the character.

Will Absolute Power end with the Death Of Darkseid to birth the Absolute Universe or will they save that just for the DC All-In Special?

DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Scott Snyder – Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere – Wes Craig (CA) Daniel Sampere

THE NEXT EPIC CHAPTER OF DC HISTORY BEGINS HERE…PRESENTED AS A STARLING, SYMMETRICAL FLIPBOOK! DON'T MISS IT! Following the events of DC's blockbuster storyline Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too–because Darkseid has returned. Superman must gather every hero on Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war…and when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple into every series in the DCU and shake the nature of their reality to its core! But little do they know…the greater threat is still to come. For there is another Earth: the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons are coming of age with fewer advantages and facing greater opposition than ever before…while miraculously retaining the immutable heroism that has inspired fans for decades. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #1 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE WATCHTOWER RISES! The Justice League is back and bigger than ever! In the wake of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, Darkseid's death has triggered a massive power vacuum in the DCU, and Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman must unite like never before and expand the Justice League to encompass every hero championing the forces of good in the face of incredible evil! As our heroes work to uncover the mystery of the dark lord's successor, Ray Palmer's Atom Project triggers a race between hero and villain to control the fate of metahuman abilities on planet Earth, which threatens to destroy everything the League has built. Worlds will live, worlds will die, and a surprise is waiting in store on the last page…Do not miss the dawn of the new era of justice–it all begins here! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

