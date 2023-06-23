Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Darwing Duck, diamond, diamond previews, lunar

Darkwing Duck Dominates Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers

Next week's Diamond Previews catalogue, on its front and back covers, Darkwing Duck has returned for a new Negaduck series from Dynamite

Next week's Diamond Previews catalogue, with Image Comics, now having jumped to Lunar Distribution, is looking a little thinner. But on its front and back covers, Darkwing Duck has returned for a new Negaduck series from Dynamite and a Diamond Select action figures listing for a Darkwing Duck and Negaduck Deluxe Action Figure Set, all coming to the direct market of comic book stores for September 2023 and beyond.

Front Cover: Darkwing Duck's dark doppelganger stars in his own series, Dynamite Entertainment's Negaduck from writer Jeff Parker and artist Ciro Cangialosi, as Negaduck looks for a life outside St. Canard.

Back Cover: The Terror that Flaps in the Night and his doppelganger Negaduck star in Diamond Select Toys' Darkwing Duck & Negaduck Deluxe Action Figure Set.

Previews spine: From the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series comes Diamond Select Toys' TMNT Minimates Technodrome Deluxe Box Set

Order form cover: A ancient horror continues in the cyberpunk future of 2099 in Opus Comics' Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer 2099

Gems of the Month: July's Previews Gems of the Month include:

Boom Studios' Coda #1 and Rare Flavours #111

Dynamite Entertainment's Negaduck #1 and Sheena, Queen of the Jungle #1

Image Comics' Edenwood #1, Hexagon Bridge #1, Junior Baker, the Righteous Faker #1 , and Kill Your Darlings #1

Marvel Comics' ROM: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus HC

Deluxe Publishers: Featured items

ABLAZE Publishing's Almost Dead #1 and Children of the Black Sun Volume 1 TP

Aftershock Comics' Bulls of Beacon Hill TP

Massive Publishing's Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer #1 and Bad Omens: Concrete Jungle #1

Opus Comics' Exodus: Tales of the Damned #1 and Frank Frazetta's Opus 2099 #1

Titan Comics' Bloodborne: Bleak Dominion #1, Disenchantment: Untold Tales: Treasury the First, and Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze HC

While Lunar Distributors has their own covers for their own digital catalogue, highlighting Wonder Woman #1 from DC Comics, Edenwood #1 from Image Comics and Beautiful Soldiers #1 from Scout Comics.

