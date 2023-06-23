Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Darwing Duck, diamond, diamond previews, lunar
Darkwing Duck Dominates Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers
Next week's Diamond Previews catalogue, on its front and back covers, Darkwing Duck has returned for a new Negaduck series from Dynamite
Next week's Diamond Previews catalogue, with Image Comics, now having jumped to Lunar Distribution, is looking a little thinner. But on its front and back covers, Darkwing Duck has returned for a new Negaduck series from Dynamite and a Diamond Select action figures listing for a Darkwing Duck and Negaduck Deluxe Action Figure Set, all coming to the direct market of comic book stores for September 2023 and beyond.
Darkwing Duck dominates the Diamond Previews covers
- Front Cover: Darkwing Duck's dark doppelganger stars in his own series, Dynamite Entertainment's Negaduck from writer Jeff Parker and artist Ciro Cangialosi, as Negaduck looks for a life outside St. Canard.
- Back Cover: The Terror that Flaps in the Night and his doppelganger Negaduck star in Diamond Select Toys' Darkwing Duck & Negaduck Deluxe Action Figure Set.
- Previews spine: From the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series comes Diamond Select Toys' TMNT Minimates Technodrome Deluxe Box Set
- Order form cover: A ancient horror continues in the cyberpunk future of 2099 in Opus Comics' Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer 2099
Gems of the Month: July's Previews Gems of the Month include:
- Boom Studios' Coda #1 and Rare Flavours #111
- Dynamite Entertainment's Negaduck #1 and Sheena, Queen of the Jungle #1
- Image Comics' Edenwood #1, Hexagon Bridge #1, Junior Baker, the Righteous Faker #1 , and Kill Your Darlings #1
- Marvel Comics' ROM: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus HC
Deluxe Publishers: Featured items
- ABLAZE Publishing's Almost Dead #1 and Children of the Black Sun Volume 1 TP
- Aftershock Comics' Bulls of Beacon Hill TP
- Massive Publishing's Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer #1 and Bad Omens: Concrete Jungle #1
- Opus Comics' Exodus: Tales of the Damned #1 and Frank Frazetta's Opus 2099 #1
- Titan Comics' Bloodborne: Bleak Dominion #1, Disenchantment: Untold Tales: Treasury the First, and Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze HC
While Lunar Distributors has their own covers for their own digital catalogue, highlighting Wonder Woman #1 from DC Comics, Edenwood #1 from Image Comics and Beautiful Soldiers #1 from Scout Comics.
