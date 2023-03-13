Darth Maul Seeks Justice with New Star Wars Statue from Kotobukiya The Clone Wars is coming to an end and Darth Maul makes his final stand with Kotobukiya capturing it all with their latest statue

The final moments of The Clone Wars is underway, and Kotobukiya captures it with their ARTFX line. The legendary Star Wars villain Darth Maul is ready to tempt fate as war arrives on Mandalore. Coming in at 10.24" tall, Maul is posed in an action stance and is sculpted with the signature The Clone Wars design. The face sculpt alone on this statue is fantastic, and his angry expression comes right off the screen. His lightsabers can be removed as well, allowing for a nice variety of displaying options. This Star Wars statue will pair nicely with the Caption Rex and Ahsoka Tano The Clone Wars pieces that have already been released. Darth Maul is set to arrive in February 2024, he is priced at $189.99, and pre-orders are live right here.

Darth Maul Joins the Fight with Kotobukiya's ARTFX

"Every choice you have made has led you to this moment" From the acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ on Disney+ emerges a familiar face from the shadows of the dark side of the force – Darth Maul™! Rebuilt with a set of humanoid legs through a chance encounter with Pre Vizsla™, Darth Maul rose to power in the underworld, by forming the Shadow Collective™ and eventually seizing control of Mandalore™ from Vizsla himself. Fueled by revenge against Obi-Wan Kenobi™ for that fateful battle in Naboo™, Maul continued his rage and rampage, ultimately facing off with his former master Darth Sidious™, which nearly brought about his demise."

"Expertly sculpted using actual reference materials from the Lucasfilm archives, ARTFX Darth Maul stands ready for combat at an impressive 1/7 scale with his double Lightsaber drawn. Twin removable energy blades allow you to display Maul right before he ignites his hilt. And the distinctive crown of horns atop his head and the red tattoo markings found on his face and chest denote his Zabrak™ heritage. Display Darth Maul with the previously released ARTFX Ahsoka Tano™ and ARTFX Captain Rex™ to recreate the excitement of The Clone Wars™ on your display shelf!