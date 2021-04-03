Dave Gibbons' Full Challengers Of The Unknown Original Art At Auction

DC Universe: Legacies, published in 2010 by DC Comics, just before the big reboot, includes this story that reunited Watchmen's artist Dave Gibbons with the late Len Wein, the editor of Watchmen. A Challengers Of The Unknown 8-page story, the full original artwork from that issue is up for auction. The auction ends at 11:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, April 3, 2021.

It's a rarity to see Dave Gibbons artwork at auction, let alone a complete DC Comics story in one go. At the time of writing, it has bids of $460; by the time you read this, it is likely to be higher – and will likely go a lot higher. But either way, you get to look at the original artwork in its entirety right now.

Dave Gibbons DCU: Legacies #3 Complete 8-Page Story "Snapshot: Resurgence!" Challengers of the Unknown Original Art (DC, 2010). When they encounter Volcano Man, the Sea Devils enlist the aid of the Challengers of the Unknown. But when they can't stop the creature with water, they have to play an ace in the hole. Also starring Cave Carson, Bulldozer Smith, Christie Madison, Johnny Blake, Octopus Man, and Volcano Man. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on the back of DC Bristol board with image areas of 10.25" x 15.75". All pages are signed at the bottom. In Excellent condition.

Here's the original solicitation from the issue from ten years ago.

DC UNIVERSE LEGACIES #3 (OF 10)

DC COMICS

MAY100162

(W) Len Wein (A) Dave Gibbons, Scott Kolins (A/CA) Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez

The evolution of the DC Universe continues as the Silver Age of Super Heroes dawns with the appearance of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and dozens more in the wake of the disappearance of the Golden Age heroes from active duty. Simultaneously, heroic humans without powers hold up their end of Earth's defense as the Challengers of the Unknown and the Sea Devils emerge to lend a hand!. On sale JULY 21 3 of 10 40 pg, FC, $3.99 US In Shops: Jul 21, 2010 SRP: $3.99