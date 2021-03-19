Dave Sim Does Terry Moore With Strangers In Cerebus

Dave Sim continues, as he has done for the last few years, to publish Cerebus comic books, as Cerebus In Hell. Every month getting a new title, a new #1 and a new weak joke at some aspect of the comic book industry, legacy or reputation – filtered through his own increasingly bizarre viewpoints. The one for June 2021 recalls the days when he was a big promoter of self-publishing, promoting many other titles including Terry Moore and his Strangers In Paradise series, giving us Cerebus In Paradise, parodying the cover of the first collection.

He is also reviving his old Swords Of mini-collection format for these comic books that he originally used to collect six or so issues, before he switched to the Phonebook format. Here are the solicits:

STRANGERS IN CEREBUS ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

APR211325

(W) Dave Sim, Laura McFarland, Benjamin Hobbs (A) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim (A/CA) Benjamin Hobbs

Laura McFarland shatters the glass ceiling in the Aardvark-Vanaheim writer's room! Aardvark-Vanaheim writers wounded by flying ceiling shards! Film at 11! ALSO! Answering the perennial Cerebus fandom question that goes back to 1977: What if Cerebus the Aardvark was a condominium building? Now it can be told! "Your Rent is Due!" Which is why everyone who bought their condo is laughing at you!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 SRP: $4.00

SWORDS OF CEREBUS IN HELL TP VOL 03

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

APR211326

(W) Dave Sim, Sandeep Atwal (CA) Jay Shuster, Bob Kane, Sandeep Atwal (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim

Cerebus' adventures in Hell? (with a question mark) continue! Including the Two-part "Secret Origin of Batvark!" The first appearance of Fredric Nietzsche and fan-favourite Jingles, the world's greatest collector of CGC-graded Dog Comics! Avengers movies remade with an all-Kardashian sister cast! Life With Archie Civil War! "Whatever Happened to Tex Thompson, Pep Morgan, Chuck Dawson and Scoop Scanlon?" Super-Cerebus versus Batvark the Movie! First (and last?) appearances of Varkternity (Vark-Finite?) and Galactamungus (who mentions Platinum Surfer-Boy)! Collects Batvark #1, Aardvark Comics #1, Strange Cerebus #1, and The Death of Cerebus in Hell? #1 (August-December 2017).

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 SRP: $19.95