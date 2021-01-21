David Hine, Brian Haberlin Create Jules Verne's Lighthouse From Image

Creative team behind The Marked and Sonata, David Hine and Brian Haberlin, are back again this April with artist Geirrod Van Dyke and an all-new comic book from Image Comics/Shadowline, Jules Verne's Lighthouse.

Set on the high seas of space, and based upon the work of master storyteller Jules Verne, this five-issue science fiction miniseries will launch from Image/Shadowline with an extra length first issue.

"Brian introduced me to this lesser-known Jules Verne story of dastardly brigands and survival on a lonely, windswept island," said David Hine. "We did the obvious thing and transformed it into an epic science-fiction tale of space piracy, wormholes, galaxy-spanning conflict and a glitchy but lovable robot called Moses."

Jules Verne's Lighthouse is set at the edge of the galaxy, where there is a giant supercomputer known as the Lighthouse. The only brain powerful enough to navigate ships through a sargasso of naturally occurring wormholes, potentially cutting months or even years off a spaceship's journey. Three humans, one alien, and a nanny bot have manned the remote station for years in relative peace until the arrival of Captain Kongre and his band of cutthroat pirates threatens the future of civilization and reveals that each of the Lighthouse crew has been hiding a shocking secret.

He who controls the Lighthouse controls this part of the galaxy. Haberlin added: "Lighthouse is a story that has been in my orbit for years. It's one of Jules Verne's most interesting stories on an emotional/psychological level. David and I love playing with flawed characters and this story is simply full of them. A tale of survival and redemption, against all odds at the far corner of the universe!"

Jules Verne's Lighthouse #1 Cover A by Haberlin and Geirrod Van Dyke (Diamond Code FEB210038) and Jules Verne's Lighthouse #1 Cover B by Haberlin and Van Dyke (Diamond Code FEB210039) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, 14th of April. Here's a preview: