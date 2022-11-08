David Petersen Joins Boom's Dark Crystal Kickstarter

As Bleeding Cool first reported, publisher Boom Studios is currently running the 40th Anniversary Dark Crystal pre-order campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign is the latest in the publisher's Deluxe Pre-Order line which includes the record-breaking BRZRKR, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Mark Waid and Peter Krause's Irredeemable, and John Allison and Max Sarin's Giant Days.

With The Dark Crystal 40th Anniversary Library already well into six figures, and almost a week to go, there's a good chance it will add to Boom's list of chart-topping campaigns on Kickstarter. And last week, Boom revealed five surprise tiers (which also double as add-ons) in the campaign giving fans of both the classic Jim Henson film and the more recent Age of Resistance show on Netflix a variety of less expensive options to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the franchise.

The five new tiers include an exclusive Skeksis pin based on art by Mouse Guard creator David Petersen, 40th Anniversary editions of The Dark Crystal Tales by Cory Godbey and classic The Dark Crystal Novelization by ACH Smith with illustrations by Brian Froud, a silkscreen poster by Petersen, and an oversized high-end giclée of Kelly & Nichole Matthews' interlocking Age of Resistance covers.

More importantly for Dark Crystal fans who've already pre-ordered one of the higher-end sets in the campaign, the new items have been automatically added to their sets. For example, those who ordered the exclusive $500 signed boxed set will receive all seven 40th Anniversary faux leather bound, foil stamped hardcovers (each double signed by both Brian and Wendy Froud) in a collectors box plus the exclusive Gelfling coin set and now Skeksis enamel pin, silkscreen poster by Petersen, and high-end giclée by the Matthews. Not to mention, the unlocked stretch goals of digital editions, an exclusive bookmark set, and a bonus blank sketch edition of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #9 which adds up to at least $700 worth of Thra-themed collectibles.

And considering the only "Complete" hardcover collection previously published by Boom still sells for three times its original price on Amazon, some of those limited edition Kickstarter sets are all but guaranteed to go up in value.

In fact, since Boom just slashed shipping costs here in the UK, where The Dark Crystal was filmed, I may have to look at getting one myself…