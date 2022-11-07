David Taylor's Decades, 5 Years in the Making, Debut at Thought Bubble

Decades is a 172-page graphic novel serial killer thriller by Scottish cartoonist David Taylor. Recently successfully Kickstarted, it will make its retail debut this weekend at Thought Bubble in Harrogate. For fans of crime comic classics like Torso, Nailbiter, and Green River Killer, with gritty black and white art inspired by Frank Miller and Darwyn Cooke, it is described thus;

In the dark woods of Massachusetts, Detective James Macleod finally caught brutal serial killer, The Huntsman, but the disastrous, bloody arrest forced him out of life as a cop – before he could find out how many victims the killer had really claimed. Ten years later, as controversy builds around the case once more, FBI agents Karen Kilpatrick and Jerome Palmer give Macleod a chance to get the truth. And with the truth comes a chain reaction of emotional and physical violence that will change everyone involved. Some things are better left alone.

Decades is also a remaster of David Taylor's very first graphic novel, "I remastered DECADES because it was really important to my development, but it never got the same opportunity to find its unique audience on Kickstarter. It was going to be a simple re-lettering job, but as I got to know the characters again, I went much further." Funny, the same just happened with Mark Buckingham and Miracleman… "It's a deeper, more thoughtful, more dramatic reinterpretation of the original, with new scenes and completely re-written dialogue. I'm happy to say it's now the story I always wanted it to be."

Decades will be on sale for the first time outside of Kickstarter at Thought Bubble as well as David's other crime stories, The Grave (a 128-page neo-noir) and the HER series (feminist noir shorts), as well as his current project, the Hunger Games meets The Running Man series, Wild Nature.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, the 10th of November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!