Days Of Destiny's Future & Moira Mactaggert's Past, Today #XSpoilers Nightcrawlers #3 drops, with Dominion to follow. When they have finished settling with Fox News. Courtesy of Destiny and Moira Mactaggert.

The second-to-last Sins Of Sinister comic, Nightcrawler #3 drops, with only Dominion to follow. When they have finished settling with Fox News, that is. It seems the inevitable conclusion will have to be the slaughter of the Moira Mactaggert clones, with the knowledge of this thousand years of fanfic plugged right back to Mister Sinister, enabling him to take different decisions. Including what to do with the other three Sinister types. But how to get there?

Destiny has provided the keys. Mother Righteous just has to turn the fob, however inhumane it may be. If she can delete everything and start again, does it matter what atrocities she commits along the way?

So Destiny's plans that fail are only the first part. There are wheels within wheels and that included (yet again) her own death. She plays the longest game of all.

She's going the same on a parallel Earth over in today's Bishop War College #3, in which she seems to have a few words for the upcoming Fall Of X as well.

Something is coming for Bishop and those he loves. Destiny has seen it. But then, she has seen much.

Remember back in Sins Of Sinister #1, that kicked this whole event off? It was just a fun little side story, one of a number fleshing out how the Sins Of Sinister played out…

…turns out that Destiny had a plan for this as well.

But as much as Mother Righteous plays out the long game of Destiny, she is fighting against just being a pawn in someone else's story. And infecting the message that will be sent back from the far-flung future when a Moira clone is murdered and history resets itself.

And it's Mother Righteous who will take over from where Mister Sinister is standing. Or at least her influence playing out large…

After all, as Bishop: War College shows us, the artificial Moira of old is still there making her own place with Orchis.

She just happens to be at both sides of the timeline right now…

NIGHTCRAWLERS #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230685

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Alessandro Vitti (CA) Leinil Yu

LISTEN TO MOTHER! Now that we know who she truly is, it's time to taste the horrific ambitions lurking in the heart of MOTHER RIGHTEOUS… The galaxy burns… The pieces are in place… The Storm System rages… The NIGHTKIN make a last, lethal leap…and the GREAT DEVOURER hungers only for vengeance. The experiment is over. The cosmic laboratory is on fire. At last, the Sinister Galaxy will feel the wrath of one seriously baaaad mother…

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: $3.99

BISHOP WAR COLLEGE #3

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230769

(W) J Holtham (A) Duarte, Alberto Foche, Sean Hill (CA) Ken Lashley

TWO BISHOPS, TWO PASTS – AND ONLY ONE LEADS TO THE FUTURE!

Back on Krakoa, Blightswill is sweeping the island, poisoning mutantkind's sentient paradise.

The trainees Bishop left behind are outnumbered and outpowered. Trapped underground and leaderless, can they band together to save their home, or is Orchis? long game finally about to pay off?

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: $3.99