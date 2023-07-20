Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: godzilla, king kong

More Art for Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool scooped other news sites with a big SDCC announcement of Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool scooped all the other news sites with the word of a big San Diego Comic-Con announcement of Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong by Brian Buccellato, Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero, out on the 17th of October and marking a series of Monsterverse Vs DCU titles from DC Comics and Legendary Comics. No other news site would dare run anything without official PR say-so from DC Comics, but that has now been issued, so expect a brace of them. But it does also mean that we have some new artwork to accompany our original article. And new that more will be revealed at the following panels.

Jim Lee & Friends Friday, July 21 • 6:00pm – 7:00pm Room 6A

Jim Lee (DC president, publisher, and chief creative officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Comic-Con is over!

Friday, July 21 • 6:00pm – 7:00pm Room 6A Jim Lee (DC president, publisher, and chief creative officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Comic-Con is over! Legendary Comics: From Monsterverse to Dune and Beyond Saturday, July 22 • 3:00pm – 4:00pm Room 28DE

Go behind the scenes with Legendary Comics and learn more about how they make graphic novels related to Godzilla, Kong, Frankenstein, Trick 'r Treat, Dune, Enola Holmes, and many more. Legendary Comics' Robert Napton and Nikita Kannekanti will delve into declassified materials along with writer Brian Buccellato (The Flash, Chicken Devil), who will share some exciting news! 50 lucky people will have a chance at the end of the panel to receive an exclusive Godzilla and Kong metal print.

DC and Legendary Comics are celebrating the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2023 with a colossal announcement: DC will collide with Legendary's Monsterverse in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, the cataclysmic crossover event of the year you never expected! In partnership with Toho International, the 7-issue series, launching in October, is from acclaimed writer Brian Buccellato (The Flash, Injustice, Detective Comics), bestselling artist Christian Duce (Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point) and colorist Luis Guerrero!

"As a comics fan—there's nothing more fun and exciting than exploring those amazing 'What If' situations that come up when fandoms cross streams!" said Jim Lee, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer. "In this case, it's a matchup of the world's greatest Super Heroes in the Justice League who take on not only the King of the Monsters—Godzilla—but the mighty Kong himself! It's a crossover no-holds-barred battle, decades in the making, and no bona fide comics fan will want to miss it!"

"There have been a couple of classic crossovers since I started reading comics: Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, The Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans—and we hope Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong joins that list of unforgettable meetings," said Robert Napton, SVP & Publisher, Legendary Comics. "I am grateful to everyone at DC, Legendary Entertainment, and Toho International for the passionate support we received to have these worlds collide!"

What starts as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction!

"I've had the good fortune to write most of the legendary DC Super Heroes before—from my time on The Flash, Detective Comics, and Injustice," said Brian Buccellato. "This time I get to build something way larger-than-life using all the toys in two different sandboxes. It's such a thrill to tear open both the DC Universe and Legendary's Monsterverse for this dream project."

The epic crossover begins when Clark Kent, enjoying a night off with Lois Lane, is interrupted when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay. "Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero are perfect partners in this oversize endeavor," continued Buccellato. "Christian has been masterful in his navigating the story's enormous scope in terms of character moments, rampaging monsters, and big superhero action. And Luis's stunning palette and rendering are an amazing complement to Christian's art." JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #1, written by Brian Buccellato with art by Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero, will be published on October 17 with a main cover by Drew Johnson and variant covers by Jim Lee and Scott Williams; Rafael Albuquerque; Francesco Mattina; and Dan Mora and Alan Quah. And don't miss the Godzilla "Roar Sound FX" gatefold variant cover and the Kong "Roar Sound FX" gatefold variant cover, both by Christian Duce, on sale November 14 (polybagged, $14.99 US). Sound chips in the covers will have both Godzilla and Kong deliver battle roars when the gatefold is opened! Hear them RRAAGGHH!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!