DC Collects John Ridley's Batman In Hardcover In June 2021

DC Comics has released details of the first of the Future State storylines to be collected – not as a Future State book but as a creator-themed collection. Batman by John Ridley The Deluxe Edition will be published on June 29th in hardcover for $17.99. They will collect his stories from Batman Black & White #1, Batman: The Joker War Zone #1, Future State: The Next Batman #1-4 and Detective Comics #1027 – although I don't actually recall him having a story in that last issue. Maybe there should have been? Maybe the listing will be updated?

LIGHT THE BAT-SIGNAL! Legendary screenwriter John Ridley takes over Gotham in a new way! Writing the world's most popular superhero, Batman, Ridley brings his expertise to the DC pages! Whether his story is told in black and white or captured in brilliant colors, Batman's adventures keep everyone guessing…even the World's Greatest Detective. Follow the iconic tales of the Dark Knight in Batman by John Ridley The Deluxe Edition. Collects Detective Comics #1027, Batman Black & White #1, Batman: The Joker War Zone #1, and Future State: The Next Batman #1-4.

John Ridley is best known as the Oscar-winning screenwriter of 12 Years A Slave, but he was a comic book writer long before that, with the recently-reprinted The American Way. He has also written the much-delayed upcoming illustrated prose collection, The Other History Of The DC Universe. Initial plans for him to take over the ongoing Batman comic book series with a new Batman, the son of Lucius Fox, for what was dubbed 5G or Generation Five, were abandoned earlier this year, and his completed work re-edited into a two-month Future State comic book, The Next Batman.

Will other Future State volumes be collected in a similar fashion? Or will there be multiple formats, for multiple collectors? Look forward to future listings for more information.