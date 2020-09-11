DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: A New Batvillain In The James Tynion IV Style

This is how you create a new Batman villain if you are James Tynion IV. Take a noun. Take a traditional occupation. But the former before the latter. Clownhunter. Ghost-Maker. Punchline is close. The Designer also. But Bleeding Cool has been tipped off about a third. Okay, he might actually have been co-creator by writer Josh Williamson, but he's definitely in that ballpark. Welcome, Gothamites to the new villain Henchmaster.

Henchmaster, I am told is a bit of a kabuki sumo wrestler type, a big fellow with clown makeup, tattoos, face mask, big gloves and a wrestler's costume. And in charge of the city's henchmen, whether for the Penguin, the Joker, the riddle, whoever is in need, he's the fellow who rounds them up, trains them up, equips them, and sends them to their Bat-doom.

I am not entirely sure what his first appearance will be but I am told to look towards the upcoming Joker War Zone comic book. And maybe being shown off at some point at this weekend's DC Fandome. Will Henchmaster catch on? This comic also has a big Clownhunter and Punchline appearance, apparently. Will Henchmaster be on hand to join them?

BATMAN THE JOKER WAR ZONE #1

DC COMICS

JUL200413

Gotham City is a battleground as The Joker takes over the Wayne fortune and wages a street war against the Dark Knight and his allies! Enter the "war zone" with short stories featuring characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox and see how they're fighting back in a city under siege! Also, the brutal full debut of the mysterious new anti-hero known as Clownhunter!In Shops: Sep 29, 2020 SRP: $5.99

Keep an eye on the DCComics2021 tag on Bleeding Cool over the next couple of days for more of this sort of thing, before DC Fandome makes it open season.