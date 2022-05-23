DC Comics Adds Discounts, Returnability to Bump Dark Crisis #2 Numbers

DC Comics is offering retailers an added 5% discount on Dark Crisis #2, making each issue they sell more profitable for the store, compared to other comic books on the shelves. But only of they order at least 75% of their orders for Dark Crisis #1. DC Comics states "Following a phenomenal retailer response to Dark Crisis #1, DC offers an additional 5% discount, on top of your store's existing tier, on July's Dark Crisis #2 by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Daniel Sampere! To qualify for the additional 5% discount, retailers must exceed 75% of their Final Order Cutoff numbers of Dark Crisis #1 covers A, B, C, D, E, G, H, I, and J. The additional 5% discount will be applied prior to receiving your Lunar invoice for this issue."

Now I have heard that orders for Dark Crisis #1 may not have had a "phenomenal retailer response" – certainly, not as high as DC Comics may have liked, this will be a way for DC to try and keep retailer confidence for subsequent issues – especially as DC is also making Dark Crisis #2 fully returnable to comic book stores. So they can order as many as they like, sell them for more money than they would normally make, and can return any they can't sell. For any comic book retailer, that has to be an attractive offer, and may help them provide as many copies as their customers might require, without selling out – and more accurately be able to judge orders for issues 3, 4, 5 and 6…

DC Comics is also offering an additional 15% discount for retailers on the following backlist titles to help retailers bump up their numbers as well. Might wonder how the stories in these books may tie into Dark Crisis?

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS COMPANION DELUXE EDITION VOL. 1

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS COMPANION DELUXE EDITION VOL. 2

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS: 35TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS: PARAGONS RISING THE DELUXE EDITION

CRISIS ON MULTIPLE EARTHS BOOK 1: CROSSING OVER

CRISIS ON MULTIPLE EARTHS BOOK 2: CRISIS CROSSED

DARK DAYS: THE ROAD TO METAL

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: DELUXE EDITION

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: THE DARKEST KNIGHT

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: THE MULTIVERSE WHO LAUGHS

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: WAR OF THE MULTIVERSES

DARK NIGHTS: METAL

DARK NIGHTS: METAL: DARK KNIGHTS RISING

DARK NIGHTS: METAL: THE RESISTANCE

FLASHPOINT

FLASHPOINT UNWRAPPED

FOREVER EVIL

HEROES IN CRISIS HC

HEROES IN CRISIS TP

IDENTITY CRISIS (NEW EDITION)JUSTICE LEAGUE: DEATH METAL

FINAL CRISIS (NEW EDITION)

THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS HC

THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS TP

DARK CRISIS #2 (OF 7) CVR D INC 1:25 MARIO FOCCILLO CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere (CA) Mario Foccillo

THE HOUSE OF NIGHTWING BURNS! As the good people of the world mourn the loss of the Justice League, the forces of evil have seized the opportunity to wreak havoc in a world without its heroes! Leading the charge is a super-powered Slade Wilson…but this time there's something dark fueling his rage. With a massive army laying siege to Titans Tower, only Nightwing will have what it takes to stand in the way of Deathstroke's forces—but is this a fight Dick Grayson can win? Look, up in the sky—reinforcements are on the way! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's…uh-oh…it's Cyborg Superman. The world burns as Pariah and the Great Darkness make their play for planet Earth in this jaw-dropping second issue!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/5/2022