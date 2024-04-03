Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: robin, what if

DC Comics Ask What If… Jason Todd Had Lived For Four More Issues?

DC Vault: Death in the Family: Robin Lives! is a four part series by JM DeMatteis and Rick Leonardi, launching on the 10th of July.

Article Summary DC Vault launches 'Robin Lives!', exploring if Jason Todd survived.

JM DeMatteis and Rick Leonardi team up for the 4-issue series.

The series is a continuation of the divisive 'A Death in the Family'.

Fans revisit the pivotal moment with a new alternate outcome from 1988.

It may not officially be a What If…? comic, Marvel Comics has the trademark for that. But that's what this is in all but name. DC Vault: Death in the Family: Robin Lives! is a four part series by JM DeMatteis and Rick Leonardi, launching on the 10th of July. And following the publication last year of the alternate ending to Batman #428's A Death in the Family which would have been published if the readers had voted for Jason Todd's survival back in 1988. Variant cover by Mike Mignola.

JM DeMatteis: "Continuing this classic, and controversial, story and following in the footsteps of Jim Starlin and Jim Aparo, two creators I greatly admire, has been both a challenge and a joy. This is a great opportunity to tell a story that's big on action, but also takes a very deep dive into the heads of our main characters as we ponder what would have happened if Jason Todd had survived The Joker's brutal attack. And having a master like Rick Leonardi bringing it to life visually? I couldn't ask for anything more."

Rick Leonardi: "I'm hoping this series will give readers a look down the path not chosen; a glimpse of the alternative to the original fallout from Batman #428. After people read it, maybe this choice made back in the day will seem vindicated, or maybe we'll see that it was a poor choice after all."

Batman #427 saw Batman arriving at a warehouse where Jason is imprisoned just as it explodes. Readers were warned that Jason could die of his injuries but that they could "prevent it with a telephone call". Two 900 numbers were given: one which would let Robin live and another which would cause him to die. The populist vote, as ever, went for the worst option.

Jim Starlin prepared two versions of Batman #428, depending on the outcome. The unused version has been seen in various forms over the years but on Tuesday, thirty-five years later, DC Comics published it as it would have appeared if the vote had gone the other way.

And now we get four more issues to see where it will go…

