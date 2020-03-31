Batman #92, DC Comics and Funko Pride – LITG for March 31st 2020

While comic book retailers, publishers, manufacturers and distributors continue to struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the comic book industry, it's good to know that what people still have a high interest in the things that industry is publishing and manufacturing. Top examples from yesterday include posts about DC Comics, what's up with Batman #92 and Funko POP in a Pride world. But it's DC Comics' distribution plans that seem to make up the most of yesterday's viewing on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead, such that it is. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
DC Comics, Digital and Funko Pride in the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday
- DC Comics Pulls Digital Comics From Wednesday, Including Batman #92
- Batman #92: Gotham On Lock Down, No One Able To Leave The House
- Funko Supports Pride as They Announce New Pop Vinyl Figures
- "Wonder Woman 1984" Gets a New Poster for its New Release Date
- Marvel Comics Assures Retailers They Have a Coronavirus Crisis Plan
- Sony Is Now Slowing Down PlayStation Network Speeds In North America
- DC Comics Decisions Spark Retailer Concern Over Coronavirus Plans
- Marvel Comics X-Men Vs Sentinel #3 Statue Lands at Iron Studios
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Batman #93: Punchline Knows the Joker's Batman Obsession [Spoilers]
Comics News & Events Happening Today
- Ultimate Comics Tuesday Night Live Show, 7:30– 9:30pm ET
- Online: Kids Intro To Comics Art Class on Zoom hosted by Mallory Shotwell, 10-11am CT
Comics Industry Birthdays Today
- Steven T. Seagle, Man Of Action
- Geoff Mosse, artist for Terminal Press
- Martin Morazzo, artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime
- Andres Ponce, artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT
- Travis Huffman, President and Editor-in-Chief at Last Sentry Comics
