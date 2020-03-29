Marvel Comics X-Men Vs Sentinel #3 Statue Lands at Iron Studios

Iron Studios has announced another amazing Marvel Comics X-Men Vs. Sentinel Battle Diorama Statue for its ongoing statue series. We have been covering most of these statues this week and it looks like the final piece is in play. This massive statue comes in at 34 inches tall and features 5 iconic X-Men that are connected to the piece. Marvel fans will get Storm, Psylocke, Archangel, Iceman, and as a set exclusive you'll get Shadowcat aka Kitty Pryde. The statue is hand painted and is extremely detailed that any Marvel fan will fall in love with.

The Marvel Comics Sentinel itself will also have a single release if you just want to get the mutant hunter by itself. Each of the X-Men is available for separate purchases too and they will all cost $169.99 each. Shadowcat is exclusive to the Sentinel #3 statue which will cost you $1,699 and you can find it located here. The Sentinel can be purchased by himself too for $1,199 here but it will be a better deal to take the hit and get the whole piece to get that Shadowcat. These massive diorama statues are truly unique and will easily be a centerpiece of any Marvel fans collection.

Target Acquired.

X-Men Vs Sentinel #3 Deluxe BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Marvel Comics

License: Marvel Comics

Scale: BDS Art Scale 1/10

– Limited edition X-Men Statue

– Made in polystone

– Hand painted

– Includes X-Men Sentinel, Archangel, Iceman, Psylocke, Storm, and Shadowcat (full set exclusive)

Product dimensions: 34.2 in (H) x 26.3 in (W) x 27.5 in (L)

Marvel Product Weight: 70.5 lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2021

*This item will be shipped from our warehouse in Los Angeles – California

Sentinel #3 BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Marvel Comics

License: Marvel Comics

Scale: BDS Art Scale 1/10

– Limited edition X-Men Statue

– Made in polystone

– Hand painted

*The X-Men Art Scale figures that are sold separately cannot be attached to this Sentinel. If you want to have the Sentinel Vs X-Men you must order the Full Set, which is also in Pre Order.

Product dimensions: 30.3 in (H) x 26.3 in (W) x 27.5 in (L)

Product Weight: 66.1 lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2021

*This item will be shipped from our warehouse in Los Angeles – California