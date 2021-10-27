DC Comics Brings Vampires, Zombies & Batman to Local Comic Shop Day

Wednesday, November 24th is Local Comic Shop Day. Where participating bricks and mortar comic book stores get to order premium versions of premium titles and maybe premium prices… and adding a few with every press release. DC Comics have announced theirs as three cardboard stock covers of Detective Comics #1045 as well as DC Vs Vampires #2 and Task Force Z #2…

DC VS VAMPIRES #2 #2 (OF 12) LCSD 2021 CARD STOCK VAR

DC COMICS

SEP218146

(W) James TynionIV, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Otto Schmidt

The war for the very survival of the human race has begun! A mysterious new vampire lord has already put a plan in motion to conquer the Earth, and the first step is-destroy the Justice League! But the World's Greatest Detective might be Earth's last hope, and it's time for the Bat-Family to hunt!In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

Final Orders Due: Oct 31, 2021 SRP: $4.99

DC COMICS

SEP218147

(W) Stephanie Phillips, Mariko Tamaki (A) Dan Mora, David Lapham

Batman and Mayor Nakano have freed themselves from the Vile parasite-infected sewers of Gotham City…only to find the nightmare has risen higher than they had imagined! With the city streets being overtaken by larg-er, (somehow even more) horrific creatures, these two enemies must put aside their differences and save the city-while there's still time! This skin-crawling, heart-pounding, terror-inducing installment of "Fear State" will change the nature of the Dark Knight and Mayor Nakano forever, and cast an eerie shadow over the next major Bat-event to come…

Then, in "Foundations" part two, Batman runs into an unlikely ally in his investigation at the Arkham Tower con-struction site, and believe us, Harley Quinn has a lot to say about all this!In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Oct 31, 2021 SRP: $5.99

DC COMICS

SEP218148

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

After Task Force Z's first bloodbath-err, sorry, first mission-goes awry, Red Hood must rethink how to lead a team of unstable monsters against some of the most organized ranks of Lazarus resin dealers in the world. To manage this unruly bunch, Jason Todd is going to need a deputy in the field whom he can trust to be his eyes and ears…but on this team, such an ask isn't limited to the living. A ghost from Suicide Squad past returns in the cameo no one will see coming (that's a clue)! Plus: Bane's rampage, the Resurrection Twins get carried away, and more clues to the secret identity of the team's benefactor! In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Oct 31, 2021 SRP: $4.99

And here are all the others so far…

LCSD 2021 CHUCK D PRESENTS: APOCALYPSE 91 #0 REVOLUTION NEVER SLEEPS

Z2 COMICS

SEP218145

(W) Regine Sawyer, Che Grayson, Narcisse, Evan, Troy Jeffrey-Allen (A) Various (CA) Chuck D

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the landmark album Apocalypse 91: The Enemy Strikes Black with this commemorative sequel graphic anthology! Revolution Never Sleeps begins on the familiar backdrop of 1991 and explodes into far-flung futures with a series of speculative fiction stories by the industry's leading creators, including Evan Narcisse, Regine Sawyer, Che Grayson, Troy-Jeffrey Allen, and many more! Witness revolutionaries in every millennium stand up and fight the power with a little help from the rhythms and rebels of the past In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Nov 01, 2021 SRP: $19.99

LCSD RADIO APOCALYPSE #1 DLX FOIL FULL ART VAR

VAULT COMICS

AUG219488

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Anand Rk

Long after the rock out of space struck the world and turned it all to dust, in Bakerstown stands the last Radio Station on the planet. Radio Apocalypse broadcasting into the unknown, a beacon in the dark for those who wander the lost places. Now change is coming to Bakerstown. Among the refugees flocking into an already precarious settlement, an orphan boy Rion, caught in an indiscretion, will twine his fate with the Radio Station. And in doing so, begin this mixtape of love and heartbreak and interminable hope — this soundtrack to the end of the world. In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Nov 01, 2021 SRP: $9.99

LCSD 2021 GRRL SCOUTS STONE GHOST #1 (OF 6) CVR C (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG219267

(W) Jim Mahfood (A/CA) Jim Mahfood

Superstar artist and comics-makin' weirdo JIM MAHFOOD returns to his creator-owned GRRL SCOUTS universe for a brand-new six-issue miniseries! Join DIO, TURTLENECK JONES, and GORDI as they face off against the sinister and unpredictable evil of THE TEETH! Hilarious, over-the-top, psychedelic adventure will ensue, you guys! Packed from cover to cover (no ads!) with completely unique and eye-poppin' MAHFOOD art, including bonus comics and behind-the-scenes fun! Plus, an absolutely stunning variant cover from our good friend PEACH MOMOKO! Feel the Funk!In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Nov 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

LCSD 2021 WALKING DEAD DLX #27 CVR G ADLARD FOIL VAR (

IMAGE COMICS

AUG219266

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Dave McCaig (A/CA) Charlie Adlard

Welcome to Woodbury, home to THE WALKING DEAD's most heinous villain… The Governor.In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Oct 25, 2021 SRP: $4.99

LCSD 2021 FRIDAY #1 (NET) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG219265

(W) Ed Brubaker (A) Muntsa Vicente (A/CA) Marcos Martin

This LCSD release presents the first issue of the genre-defying, post-YA masterpiece from award-winning creators ED BRUBAKER (RECKLESS, FRIEND OF THE DEVIL, PULP, KILL OR BE KILLED) and MARCOS MARTIN (THE PRIVATE EYE, Daredevil). Friday Fitzhugh spent her childhood solving crimes and digging up occult secrets with her best friend Lancelot Jones, the smartest boy in the world. But that was the past. Now she's in college, starting a new life on her own – or so she thought. When Friday comes home for the holidays, she's immediately pulled back into Lance's orbit and finds that something very strange and dangerous is happening in their little New England town… This is literally the Christmas vacation from Hell, and they may not survive to see the New Year.In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Nov 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

VENOM 2 JONBOY MEYERS LCSD LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY VARIANT

UPC: 75960620191400223

On Sale: Nov 24, 2021

Price: $3.99

Local Comic Shop Day, the day that celebrates the independent spirit of local comic book shops, will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 24th. The annual event is organized by ComicsPRO, comics industry's trade organization, and Marvel Comics is proud to participate this year with a special LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY variant cover! Featuring artwork by Jonboy Meyers, the cover can be seen on VENOM #2, the second issue of the blockbuster new era by Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch. All retailers may participate in ordering this variant!

LCSD 2021 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 2ND PTG CARDSTOCK VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG218882

(W) Tate Brombal, James Tynion IV (A) Chris Shehan, Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Jae Lee, June Chung

Discover the inner workings of the House of Slaughter in this new horror series exploring the secret history of the Order that forged Erica Slaughter into the monster hunter she is today.

You know Aaron Slaughter as Erica's handler and rival. But before he donned the black mask, Aaron was a teenager training within the House of Slaughter.

Surviving within the school is tough enough, but it gets even more complicated when Aaron falls for a mysterious boy destined to be his competition.

Dive deeper into the world of Something is Killing the Children in this first story arc by co-creator James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House on the Lake) and co-writer Tate Brombal (Barbalien), with art by rising star Chris Shehan (The Autumnal) and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades).In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

Final Orders Due: Oct 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LCSD 2021 MAGIC MASTER OF METAL #1 CARDSTOCK GORHAM VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG218881

(W) Mairghread Scott (A) Jorge Coehlo, French Carlomagno, Jacques Salomon (CA) Adam Gorham

When the fate of the Multiverse is at stake, what game will the scheming Master of Metal play?Tezzeret of Esper, the cruel artificer now free from his former master Nicol Bolas, the God-Pharaoh of Amonkhet, has traveled across the Multiverse seeking the answer to a question only he knows.Once he finds it, he will manipulate anyone necessary and do whatever it takes to claim his prize… but to what end?Writer Mairghread Scott (Transformers: Windblade), and artist Jorge Coehlo (Rocket Racoon) debut the Master of Metal in a 48-page one-shot igniting the spark of events that will ripple throughout the Multiverse in 2022!In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

LCSD 2021 REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALD'S BODY #1 (OF 5) VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG218883

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Ryan Sook

Where is Lee Harvey Oswald's body?

The Kennedy assassination is a rat's nest of conspiracy theories: mafia involvement, the second gunman, government cover-up… but the most important chapter of this sordid tale may just be the theory that the body buried at Oswald's Rose Hill gravesite is not actually Lee Harvey himself.

Meet the ragtag group of "useful idiots" who are unwittingly brought together to clean up the crime of the century – a wannabe cowboy from Wisconsin, a Buddy Holly-idolizing (former) car thief, a world-weary Civil Rights activist ready for revolution, and a failed G-Man who still acts the part – and specifically, regarding the matter of Oswald's body.

For fans of Department of Truth and Time Before Time comes an off-kilter crime thriller set in the shadows of history's greatest conspiracy by Eisner Award-nominated writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, The United States of Captain America) and artist Luca Casalanguida (Lost Soldiers, Scout's Honor).In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

Final Orders Due: Oct 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

METALLICA SPECIAL EDITION, 10 Ton Press Reissued to coincide with the 30 year anniversary of Metallica's "Black Album". Rock and Roll Biographies featuring Metallica. The Bay Area Metal scene started with Metallica in the early 80s. Now 30 years later, we pick up where this mega metal band is today! Giving a brief history of the band, we jump right into "Death Magnetic"-era Metallica going all the way to today's "Hardwired for Self Destruction". Includes an extensive listing of who's played with or been in the band.

LCSD 2021 JOY OPERATIONS #1 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

AUG218880

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) Tyler Boss

Brian Michael Bendis, the New York Times bestselling and multi-Eisner Award winner, teams up with comics sensation Stephen Byrne (Wonder Twins, Legion of Superheroes) for their fiercely ambitious, science-fiction odyssey: Joy Operations.

Fifty-five years from now. Joy is an EN•VOI. A special agent of one of the JONANDO TRUST. Trusts are corporate-owned cities that are the centerpiece of modern society. She rights wrongs for the trust. She is excellent. Perfection. Hard on herself. Driven. Almost legendary in some parts. Until one day a voice pops in her head trying to get her to betray everything she has ever believed.

This meticulously-designed Akira meets All of Me journey shows us a new future like only comics can.

Plus, get an exclusive look behind-the-scenes and a look forward to other Jinxworld projects coming exclusively to Dark Horse.In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Nov 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99