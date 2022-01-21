DC Comics Cancel The Joker As Well As The Justice League

Who can follow James Tynion IV and Guillem March on The Joker? Nobody it seems, their final issue of The Joker in April, issue 14, will be the final issue of the series. No one else will be taking the character – or at least those he affects – on as Tynion departs from the Batman books for creator-owned books, Substack and a little Sandman Presents. DC Comics didn't continue the Sandman series after Neil Gaiman left, and it looks as if they are doing the same for The Joker… shame, I'd have loved to see Ram V's take on the clown prince of crime and the lives he affects. And no chance of a Joker/Corinthian crossover now…

THE JOKER #14 FINAL ISSUE

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CAM SMITH

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Punchline backup written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

Punchline backup art by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant cover by ALAN QUAH and BELÉN ORTEGA

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 4/12/22

All the hunters converge on the Sampson estate as the brutal conclusion to the first "season" of The Joker is here! Bullets will fly, blood will be shed, and will James Gordon be forced to make the choice he's been dreading since issue #1?

Punchline Backup: Punchline walks free, and the Royal Flush Gang is desperate for a new queen. The underworld of Gotham City is going to change forever, and this last chapter of "Punchline" is only the beginning.

It also joins the Justice League getting a final issue of #75, though far fewer people think that one is permanent, especially considering it has so many main DC Comics characters within it…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #75 Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant covers by ALEX MALEEV, DAN JURGENS and

NORM RAPMUND, and MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:50 variant cover by TONY HARRIS

Team variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$6.99 US | 48 pages | (All on card stock)

ON SALE 4/19/22

Oversize special issue! Superstar writer Joshua Williamson pens the beginning of the next big DCU event! It all starts here!

A new Dark Army made up of the DCU's greatest villains has formed on the edges of the Multiverse! The DCU's best and most powerful heroes are pulled together in an epic war to push the darkness back! But in the end, they are no match for it! That's right, you heard it here first: the Justice League are killed by the Dark Army, with only one survivor to warn the remaining heroes of Earth about what is coming for them!

FINAL ISSUE!