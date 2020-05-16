DC Comics Cancels The Terrifics, Last 3 Issues Digital-Only

Just like Supergirl before it, The Terrifics – the only surviving comic from the New Age of DC Heroes launch that followed DC's Dark Nights: Metal series has been cancelled. It won't even get the dignity if seeing its final issue see print. Instead the final three issues will be issued as digital-only comics, only seeing print if there is ever a collection. I understand that, as with Supergirl, this solution was only decided upon after Marvel Comics announced it was doing the same with everything from Ant-Man to the Amazing Mary Jane – though not yet with New Warriors.

As with Supergirl, Bleeding Cool understands that the change is due to the series already being cancelled at the publisher, with less justification to print these final issues in order to keep interest in the comic going.

The Terrifics is a super-group of Mister Terrific, Phantom Girl, Plastic Man and Metamorpho, blatantly modelled on the Fantastic Four, and also journeyed into the world of Alan Moore and Chris Sprouse's Tom Strong. Created by Jeff Lemire, Ivan Reis and Evan 'Doc' Shaner, The Terrifics was the biggest and longest-lasting of the New Age Of DC Heroes launch books though its sales have waned in recent times. Now it is to leave, not with a bang, but with a whimper.

The Terrifics #28 will be published digitally on July 7th, #29 on August 4th and #30 on September 1st. Hee are the solicits so far:

THE TERRIFICS #28

written by GENE LUEN YANG

art by SERGIO DAVILA

cover by DAN MORA

Simon Stagg is dead! After the cataclysmic events of last issue, the line of

succession in the house of Stagg has fallen to the Terrifics' ally Sapphire…or has it? Who is Sebastian Stagg, and what on Earth is he doing with the Parasite at his side? It's science versus money as the Terrifics battle for the fate of the future!

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES



THE TERRIFICS #29

written by GENE LUEN YANG

art by CARLO BARBERI

cover by DAN MORA

Simon Stagg is dead, but don't worry—prodigal son Sebastian has arrived to take his place as his rich, evil father's successor. Sweet daughter Sapphire and her friends the Terrifics are not about to let that happen. It's a winner-take-all blood feud for all the technology, money, nd power in Gateway City, and things are about to turn even deadlier!

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

THE TERRIFICS #30

written by GENE LUEN YANG

art by CARLO BARBERI

cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES