DC Comics Changes The Format Of DC Pride For Fifth Anniversary

DC changes format of DC Pride for 5th Anniversary with Tim Sheridan, Vita Ayala, Josh Trujillo, Skylar Patridge, AL Kaplan, Max Sarin and more

Article Summary DC Pride 2025 unites heroes in an emotional, magical narrative centered on a closing queer tavern in Gotham City.

Celebrated writers and artists collaborate, weaving diverse tales of DC's iconic LGBTQIA+ characters.

Fans can submit personal stories via Discord for potential inclusion in the DC Pride 2025 anthology.

DC Pride-themed covers and webcomics will highlight LGBTQIA+ representation throughout June.

DC Comics has announced the return of the DC Pride anthology comic book this June. This year, the anthology, rather than a collection of short stories into a singular story arc of interweaving narratives told by Tim Sheridan, Vita Ayala, Josh Trujillo, Skylar Patridge, A.L. Kaplan, Max Sarin, and more.

"DC Pride 2025 brings DC's heroes together when a century-old tavern, the center of queer life in Gotham City, unexpectedly announces its imminent closure. It's a huge loss to the community, and generations of patrons return to pay respects to a space they've endowed with entire lifetimes of memories, wishes and dreams—including Alan Scott, the Green Lantern. Alan returns, for one last time, to the place he fell for his first love, Johnny Ladd, to touch the wall on which they carved the symbol of their love, to remember the days before everything went to hell for them…and to say goodbye.

"But love is a kind of magic, and, in Alan's experience, magic can take on a life of its own. Before anyone knows it's happening, heroes, villains, and civilians alike from across the DCU with powerful ties to this mysterious place—the Question, Midnighter and Apollo, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern Jo Mullein, Bunker, Connor Hawke, and Blue Snowman among them—find themselves spirited away to strange, alternate worlds where everything they ever thought they wanted can be theirs…but at what cost?

"DC Pride 2025 is a celebration of life, love and the power of community—even and especially in uncertain times," said Tim Sheridan, writer of the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series Alan Scott: The Green Lantern. "The roster of talent shaping this story is as epic as the story itself—so all I can say is buckle up for big action, bigger fun, and the biggest stakes yet. This book, as it has been in years past, is a way to reach out to our community and remind them we're all in this together."

Framed by Alan Scott's return to the bar, in stories by Tim Sheridan, Emilio Pilliu and Giulio Macaione, DC Pride 2025 will feature Jo Mullein's story by Vita Ayala, Maya Houston and Vincent Cecil, new character Ethan Rivera's story by Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Josh Trujillo and A.L. Kaplan, Connor Hawke's story by Sam Maggs and Phillip Sevy, Bunker's story by Josh Trujillo and Don Aguillo, Harley Quinn's story by Maya Houston and Max Sarin, Blue Snowman's story by Jude Ellison S. Doyle and Alex Moore, Renee Montoya's story by Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge, and Midnighter and Apollo's story by Sam Maggs and Derek Charm. And all taking a writers room approach to DC Pride.

"It is such a huge honor to be part of the story DC has been telling," said Jude Ellison S. Doyle, writer of the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series The Neighbors, "and to help Josh Trujillo bring new character Ethan Rivera—along with my own personal soulmate and/or best friend, trans icon Blue Snowman—into this universe. It's also my first chance to work with A.L. Kaplan since Maw, and he's a future legend who continues to awe me with his work. It was just really great, and healing, to hang out with a bunch of queer people and make some comics, and I could not have hoped to meet a more talented group of people."

"What made this project extra special to me," said Vita Ayala, writer of the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series New Mutants, "was the way that the collaboration of creating the anthology almost mirrors the framework and ultimate solution of the metaphor at the heart of it. We got together in a (virtual) room, each with ideas for our own piece of the narrative, and at the end of the time we had interwoven our stories in ways that make it hard to tell where one person's contribution ends and another begins. We approached the work as collaborators, and ended up creating a community space that (we hope) welcomes everyone in from the cold, no matter what door (individual short) people came through."

DC Pride 2025,will be published on June 4, 2025 as a 96-page Prestige format comic will feature a main cover by Kris Anka and variant covers by Sozomaika, Julia Reck and Jack Hughes.

Additionally, the DC Community team wants to hear DC Pride stories directly from fans. Submissions are open from March 3 to March 28 through the DC Official Discord Server for fans to share how the legacy of DC's storytelling has impacted, or reflected, their LGBTQIA+ identity, journey or experience. Once submissions have closed, DC's editorial team will select a handful of letters, cosplay and fan art, to be published in a letters column within the pages of DC Pride 2025.

Throughout its line of monthly comic books, DC will continue to highlight DC Pride-themed variant covers on series that feature queer characters in regular and lead roles. There will be DC Pride covers on Detective Comics #1098 (Stephen Byrne), Harley Quinn #52 and Poison Ivy #34 (Betsy Cola), Justice League Unlimited#8 (Hayden Sherman), JSA #6 (Don Aguillo), Superman #27 (Rachael Stott), and Wonder Woman #22 (Kevin Wada).

For the book market, the fourth iteration DC Pride: To the Farthest Reaches (ISBN 9781799501527), is available as a hardcover collection wherever books are sold on May 27, 2025, for $19.99. Also on May 27, 2025, DC will publish DC Pride Box Set (ISBN 9781799501589), with a cover by Gabriel Picolo collecting the first three hardcover volumes of DC Pride with hardcover editions of DC Pride: Love and Justice, DC Pride: The New Generation, and DC Pride: Better Together.

DC also announced that it will add DC Pride comics to its DC GO! webcomics collection beginning in June, adapting titles from the past four DC Pride anthologies into the vertical scroll format. During June, DC GO! will release two DC Pride episodes a day, Monday through Friday for the entire month, with all 42 episodes available to read in the same format as original DC GO! webcomics like Harley Quinn in Paradise, Nothing Butt Nightwing, and more.

