DC Comics' Flashpoint Beyond Delayed, Now Finishes Three Months Late

DC Comics has decided to make some changes to the shipping schedules, availability and ordering prices for retailers for the upcoming Flashpoint Beyond. They have told retailers that "to help ensure comic shops can meet the demand for the highly anticipated upcoming series Flashpoint Beyond, DC is offering a free approximately 50% overship of copies of Flashpoint Beyond #0 by Geoff Johns and Eduardo Risso, across the main cover, open-to-order variant cover, and 1:25 incentive cover. To help cover the shipping costs, stores will receive a freight credit of $.05 per Flashpoint Beyond #0 overship copy that they receive."

To translate, orders for Flashpoint Beyond are below what DC Comics were expected and they believe it will do better in stores than comic shops think, and so are sending a bunch of extra copies of the #0 issue to stores to try and prove a point and up subsequent issue orders. They did it recently for Aquamen after receiving very low orders for Aquamen #2.

DC Comics will also provide an additional 5% discount, on top of each store's existing discount tier, on Flashpoint Beyond #1. Every issue of Flashpoint Beyond will now also be returnable. The schedule has changed, what was a twice-monthly book will now be monthly. So what would have ended in July will now end in October.

Flashpoint Beyond #0 is delayed from the 5th to the 12th of April.

Flashpoint Beyond #1 is delayed from the 19th of April to the 3rd of May.

Flashpoint Beyond #2 is delayed from the 3rd of May to the 7th of June.

Flashpoint Beyond #3 is delayed from the 17th of May to the 5th of July.

Flashpoint Beyond #4 is delayed from the 31st of May to the 2nd of August.

Flashpoint Beyond #5 has been delayed from the 28th of June to the 6th of September

And Flashpoint Beyond #6 which would have been solicited for July 2022, will now only be published on the 4th of October. And won't be solicited for some months.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #0 (OF 6) CVR A DEXTER SOY

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Dexter Soy

The world of Flashpoint returns! After sacrificing everything to help the Flash put the universe back together and save Bruce Wayne's life, Thomas Wayne wakes up in a world he thought was no more. Forced to don the cowl once again, Batman prowls the streets of Gotham searching for answers to how this world still exists, but what he starts to uncover will send him hurtling around the globe. The hunt for the Clockwork Killer starts here! Legendary writer Geoff Johns comes back to the alternate world he created, partnering with prolific artist Eduardo Risso as he returns to the Flashpoint Batman!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 4/12/2022

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #1 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams, Tim Sheridan (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

Batman's hunt for the Clockwork Killer brings him to Europe and face to face with the mad king, Aquaman. On the eve of Aquaman's sinking of London, Batman infiltrates his stronghold and goes on the warpath for answers. Nothing matters to Batman, whose world is already dead, but if he can track down the Clockwork Killer, Thomas can save his son's world and put everything back together again.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/3/2022

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #2 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The DC event of 2022 continues! As Thomas Wayne investigates the continuing mystery of the Clockwork Killer, another mystery erupts when a strange inmate within Arkham claims that Bruce Wayne is the only Batman that should exist. And Thomas's world is again turned upside down when a new, twisted version of an iconic Batman villain is born. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/7/20227

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #3 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The DC event of 2022 continues! Thomas Wayne's investigation into the Clockwork Killer goes sideways when he is confronted by a deadly alien invader the world knows as…Project: Superman? But what's happened to the Kryptonian and Krypton in the World of Flashpoint? Will Thomas Wayne do what he has to in order to stop Superman—or has he changed? And what are those strange earthquakes now erupting across reality? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/5/2022

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #4 (OF 6) CVR B XERMANICO CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Xermanico

Thomas is quickly closing in on the Clockwork Killer, but his investigation might be impeded by young Dexter Dent and his own vigilante agenda: breaking his mother out of Arkham! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/2/2022

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #5 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The Clockwork Killer's identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/6/2022