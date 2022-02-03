DC Comics Issues Shops With 'The Batman' Standees For Graphic Novels

Alongside the DC Comics-related movies being released in 2022, DC Comics is going to issue movie-themed standees to comic stores and bookshops to display related graphic novels and trade paperbacks to each movie, starting with The Batman for March, and continuing for Black Adam, The Flash, Batgirl and Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom and using images from each film to create the die-cut standees. Bleeding Cool has a first look at the one for The Batman below, DC Comics will issue new graphics so that stores can swap out as each new film arrives in cinemas.

The display measures 30" W x 20" D x 72" T. Each 8-pocket display can fit approximately 24 standard or deluxe graphic novels or 120 comic books. THE BATMAN and BLACK ADAM standees will ship at the same time as the rest of the display. THE FLASH, BATGIRL and AQUAMAN & THE LOST KINGDOM standees will be shipped later in 2022 as a set. Additional titles will need to be ordered to earn the set of additional standees. Some assembly is required. Stores can qualify to get the display for free by ordering 30 copies of any mix of the following titles:

BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES VOL 01 TP

BATMAN A DEATH IN THE FAMILY TP NEW ED

BATMAN DAMNED TP (MR)

BATMAN DARK VICTORY TP NEW ED

BATMAN EGO AND OTHER TAILS TP

BATMAN HUSH TP NEW ED

BATMAN THE IMPOSTER HC (MR)

BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN DELUXE EDITION HC

BATMAN THE MAN WHO LAUGHS TP

BATMAN THREE JOKERS HC (MR)

BATMAN TP VOL 01 I AM GOTHAM (REBIRTH)

BATMAN TP VOL 01 THE COURT OF OWLS (N52)

BATMAN YEAR ONE DELUXE SC

JOKER WAR SAGA HC

Produced by DC Films, 6th & Idaho, and Dylan Clark Productions, and set for distribution by Warner Bros. Pictures, The Batman is a reboot of the Batman film franchise directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig. It stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. Set in his second year of fighting crime, the film sees Batman uncover corruption in Gotham City while pursuing the Riddler (Dano), a serial killer who targets Gotham's elite.

Development began after Ben Affleck was cast as Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in 2013. Affleck signed on to direct, produce, co-write, and star in The Batman, but had reservations about the project and dropped out. Reeves took over and reworked the story, removing the DCEU connections. He sought to explore Batman's detective side more than previous films, drawing inspiration from 1970s films and comics such as "Year One" (1987) and Ego (2000). Pattinson was cast to replace Affleck in May 2019, and further casting took place in late 2019. Principal photography lasted from January 2020 to March 2021 in the United Kingdom and Chicago. The Batman is scheduled for release in the United States on the 4th of March, 2022, delayed from an initial June 2021 release date due to the pandemic. The film is intended to launch a Batman shared universe, with two sequels planned and two spin-off television series in development for HBO Max.