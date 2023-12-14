Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: ape, detective chimp, Jungle League, march 2024

DC Comics Launches Justice League Ape In March 2024

? In March 2o24, DC Comics will be publishing their DC’s Ape-ril Special ahead of April Fool's Day. With the Jungle League...

Article Summary DC Comics announces DC’s Ape-ril Special with jungle theme for March 2024.

Features simian superheroes in banana-scented variant by Hayden Sherman.

Stories by Layman, Fialkov, Yang, with art by Mostert, Hester, and Chang.

Revives classic sales techniques with appealing anthropomorphic apes.

Back when DC Comics was hiding Dawn Of DC teasers in its PR, there was meant to be the return of the Justice League. Or the JL. And a big push for Detective Chimp. Might the two have somehow been combined? An ddid JL actually stand for Jungle League? Because in March 2o24, DC Comics will be publishing their DC's Ape-ril Special ahead of April Fool's Day, with a banana-scented variant cover by Hayden Sherman, as well as normal selling ones by Dan Mora and Bernard Chang.

"Get ready to go bananas as we honor DC's storied history with mankind's closest relatives in this ape-ic adventure, DC's Ape-ril Special, timed to publish just ahead of Ape-ril Fools Day 2024! It's gonna be orangu-tastic, so heat up a capuchin-o, prepare a batch of chocolate chimp cookies, and get ready to r(ee-ee)d the one comic b(oo-oo)k this year that's guaranteed to make you go…APE! DC's Ape-ril Special hits shelves on March 19th! "Gorilla Grodd's recent incarcer-ape-tion in the pages of DC's The Flash comic book series has left a void that Monsieur Mallah is more than happy to fill. Ape-sembling a group of the DCU's most sinister simians, Mallah forms the Legion of D(oo-oo-ah-ah)m, with an eye toward world domin-ape-tion. But the world won't be conquered that easily! Enter the all-ape JUNGLE L(ee-ee)gue. Can this team of hero-eek anthropoids be the salv-ape-tion we need, or will Mallah's team of maniacal monkeys bring forth the ape-pocalypse? "DC's Ape-ril Special #1 will feature stories by John Layman, Joshua Hale Fialkov and Gene Yang with art by Karl Mostert, Phil Hester and Bernard Chang. The main cover by Dan Mora will be accompanied by a variant cover by Bernard Chang and a "Banana Scent" variant cover by Hayden Sherman. The 48-page comic book goes on sale March 19, 2024. "

Once upon a time, former DC Comics editor Julie Schwartz wrote, "I edited a comic called Strange Adventures, which normally sold pretty well, and then one day the editorial director Irwin Donenfeld came in and asked "What happened to Strange Aventures?" "Why?" I inquired. "Why? Because it had a tremendous sale, that's why!" So we decided to look at the cover for a clue to its success… Well, it must have been that this idea – a gorilla who was once a man, pleading with his girlfriend to help him out of this horrendous situation – appealed to our readers. They wanted to know how such a thing could possibly happen and what could be done about it. We decided that the magazine sold well because a gorilla was acting like a human being. So we decided to try it again… and every time we tried it, it sold fantastically well, with sales shooting sky high!"

Might this be DC Comics' plan to return to the classic sales techniques of the fifties and sixties?

