Cassandra Cain, Daughter of Batman… and Big Barda? (Spoilers)

This week sees the launch of Batgirl #1 by Tate Brombal and Takeshi Miyazawa as well as the continuing Birds Of Prey. #15 by Kelly Thompson and Sami Basri. With Cassandra Cain returning to the titular role as Batgirl, up against her mother, Lady Shiva. For a bit.

Cassandra Cain was created by Kelley Puckett and Damion Scott in Batman #567 in 1999, and for her 25th anniversary, she is returning to the comic that she headlined from 2000 to 2006, before being knocked back to the ensemble cast, then deleted altogether for the New 52 when she and Stephanie Brown were declared toxic. Daughter of assassins David Cain and Lady Shiva, Cassandra was deprived of speech and human contact as a child to become the world's greatest assassin, combining martial arts and a super ability to interpret body language. The only adoptive daughter of Bruce Wayne, she was replaced as Batgirl by Stephanie Brown in 2009 storyline. She was played in the Birds of Prey film by Ella Jay Basco.

She doesn't mention being the adoptive daughter of Bruce Wayne, Batman, a lot. But it did happen. And in Batgirl #1, it's a status she is embracing, albeit in internal monologue, and up against her mother.

But in Birds Of Prey #15, she may have a rival for that role.

Maybe Big Barda and Batman could work something out?

