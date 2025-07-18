Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: omnibus, we3

DC Comics October 2025 Solicits For Collections, Absolutes, Omnibuses

DC Comics October 2025 solicits for Collections, Absolutes, Omnibuses, Compacts, Finests and everything else over 48 pages....

Article Summary Discover the latest DC Comics October 2025 collections, omnibuses, Absolutes, and more must-have editions.

Omnibus highlights include Doom Patrol by Keith Giffen and the second Hitman collection by Garth Ennis.

Fan favorites return with Absolute Batman by Darwyn Cooke and WE3 in DC Compact Comics Edition format.

New volumes for Superman, Wonder Woman, Titans, Aquaman, Green Lantern, and other iconic DC heroes.

DC Comics is bringing We3 by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely to the DC Compact Comics Edition line which may be a little on the thin side, in their October 2025 solicits and solicitations, though for the collections, many are scheduled later. With Keith Giffen's Doom Patrol getting an Omnibus, Garth Ennis and John McCrea's Hitman Omnibus getting a second final volume, and an Absolute Batman By Darwyn Cooke volume…

DOOM PATROL BY KEITH GIFFEN AND MATTHEW CLARK OMNIBUS

Writer(s): KEITH GIFFEN and others

Artist(s): MATTHEW CLARK, RON RANDALL, and others

Cover Artist(s): MATTHEW CLARK

$100.00 US | 900 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799503330 On Sale: 12/9/25

Legendary comics creator Keith Giffen teams with artist Matthew Clark to take on the world's strangest heroes, as their Doom Patrol run is collected in full!

In 2009, comics legend Keith Giffen teamed with artist Matthew Clark to breathe new life into DC's infamous band of misfit superheroes with one of the most impressive creative legacies in comics: the Doom Patrol! Shunned by society because of their superpowers and freakish appearances, the members of the Doom Patrol live a spiteful existence on the fringe of society. It takes the brilliant Dr. Niles Caulder, a mysterious genius, to mold them into true superheroes. These new adventures find the Doom Patrol encountering long time fan favorite alien G'nort, dealing with a black hole, and facing off against a pan-dimensional wrecking crew! This omnibus collection also includes Giffen's work on 52 Aftermath: The Four Horsemen and a Doom Patrol/Superman team-up story illustrated by Giffen more than 20 years earlier in his career. This omnibus collects Doom Patrol (2009) #1-22; Teen Titans (2003) #32, #34-37; Batman The Brave and the Bold #8; Secret Six #3-4, #30; 52 Aftermath: The Four Horsemen #1-6 and DC Comics Presents #52.

HITMAN BY GARTH ENNIS AND JOHN MCCREA OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer(s): GARTH ENNIS

Artist(s): JOHN MCCREA, GARRY LEACH, RUSS BRAUN, DOUG MAHNKE, and others

Cover Artist(s): JOHN MCCREA

$125.00 US | 1144 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799503354

On Sale: 12/2/25

The quintessential DC Comics work of Preacher co-creator Garth Ennis and his frequent collaborator John McCrea concludes in this second omnibus collection of their irreverent classic Hitman! While writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon were changing the creator-owned comics game in the mid-1990s with DC Vertigo series Preacher, Ennis also put his sardonic stamp on superheroes with Hitman, teaming with acclaimed artist John McCrea to introduce superpowered ex-military operative Tommy Monaghan, who used his X-ray vision and telepathy as a hired gun on the streets of Gotham. Hitman stands as one of the most unique and beloved comics of its era, and this omnibus volume features the second half of the ongoing series, along with a comprehensive collection of spin-offs and related stories–including Hitman's encounters with the Justice League and Lobo, plus subsequent sequels All-Star Section Eight and Sixpack and Dogwelder: Hard-Travelin' Heroz. Alongside the initial Hitman omnibus, readers can enjoy the complete collection of Ennis and McCrea's bloody, cynical, hilarious, and heartwarming epic! This volume collects Hitman #34-60, Hitman/Lobo: That Stupid Bastich #1, Superman 80-Page Giant #1, Justice League/Hitman #1-2, Convergence: Harley Quinn #2, All-Star Section Eight #1-6, Sixpack and Dogwelder: Hard Travelin' Heroz #1-6 and DC: The Doomed and the Damned #1.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN BY DARWYN COOKE

Writer(s): DARWYN COOKE, ED BRUBAKER, JEPH LOEB, and others

Artist(s): DARWYN COOKE

Cover Artist(s): DARWYN COOKE

$100.00 | 544 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507789

On Sale: 4/7/26

"A Bold Vision of the Dark Knight—Collected in Absolute Perfection."

Celebrate the legacy of Darwyn Cooke with this Absolute edition of his most iconic Batman stories, brought together in one stunning volume. Experience the definitive collection of Darwyn Cooke's iconic work on the Dark Knight in this oversized Absolute Edition. Featuring the acclaimed psychological one-shot Batman: Ego, the noir crime caper Catwoman: Selina's Big Score, and a selection of stylish, character-driven stories from Batman: Black and White, Solo, and more—this volume showcases Cooke's bold storytelling and timeless art. Presented in a deluxe slipcased hardcover with remastered colors and extensive bonus material, this is the ultimate tribute to one of comics' most celebrated creators.

WE3: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer(s): GRANT MORRISON

Artist(s): FRANK QUIETLY

Cover Artist(s): FRANK QUIETLY

$9.99 US | 144 pages | 5.5 x 8.5 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503255 On Sale: 11/18/25

Three weaponized pets, one desperate mission: a harrowing fight for freedom against impossible odds. Bandit the dog, Tinker the cat, and Pirate the rabbit were once ordinary pets–until they became WE3, government-engineered cyborg assassins with terrifying firepower. When the trio is slated for decommission, they escape, embarking on a desperate journey to find "home" in a world that now sees them as weapons of mass destruction. Relentlessly pursued by their creators and hunted by terrifying new cyber-enhanced foes, WE3 must rely on their instincts, their bond, and their enhanced abilities to survive. This gripping tale of loyalty, survival, and the cost of freedom will leave readers breathless and deeply moved. This volume collects We3 #1-3.

DC FINEST: SUPERMAN: THE INVISIBLE LUTHER

Writer(s): JERRY SIEGEL and others

Artist(s): JOE SHUSTER, PAUL CASSIDY, WAYNE

BORING, and others

Cover Artist(s): FRED RAY

$39.99 US | 600 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 978179950332 On Sale: 12/2/25

The DC Finest line continues to grow, this time with a volume collecting some of the earliest stories of the Man of Steel, including some formative moments with his archnemesis, Lex Luthor!

Welcome to DC Finest, a major new publishing initiative presenting comprehensive collections of the most in-demand and celebrated periods in DC Comics history, spanning genres, characters, and eras!

In DC Finest: Superman: The Invisible Luthor, experience some of Superman's most iconic Golden Age adventures, including some major first-ever moments for his nemesis, Lex Luthor! This volume collects Action Comics #26-40, World's Finest Comics #2-3, Superman #6-11, World's Best Comics #1, and New York World's Fair #2.

DC FINEST: WONDER WOMAN: INTRODUCING WONDER WOMAN

Writer(s): WILLIAM MOULTON MARSTON and ALICE MARBLE

Artist(s): HARRY G. PETER, FRANK GODWIN, and SHELDON MOLDOFF

Cover Artist(s): HARRY G. PETER, FRANK GODWIN, and SHELDON MOLDOFF

$39.99 US | 528 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503361 On Sale: 12/9/25

Discover the origins of Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman as part of DC's major new line of collected editions! Welcome to DC Finest, a major new publishing initiative presenting comprehensive collections of the most in-demand and celebrated periods in DC Comics history, spanning genres, characters, and eras! This collection spotlights the origin of Wonder Woman: her arrival in Man's World with the wounded Steve Trevor and her secret identity of Diana Prince. Explore Wonder Woman's heroic beginnings as she faces off against infamous villains such as Baroness Von Gunther (a recurring villain during her early adventures) and loses her strength! Collects Wonder Woman #1-4; All-Star Comics #8; Sensation Comics #1-18; Comic Cavalcade #1-2

WONDER WOMAN: SPIRIT OF TRUTH (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): PAUL DINI

Artist(s): ALEX ROSS

Cover Artist(s): ALEX ROSS

$19.99 US | 72 pages | 10 x 13 1/2 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507680 On Sale: 3/31/26

Wonder Woman: Spirit of Truth finds the Amazon Princess in a moment of self-doubt. Despite her prestine global reputation and iconic stature, she struggles to dsicover the truth behind who she is and what she represents. She's always promoted a message of peace, love, and understanding, but now she's wondering about her ultimate mission in life.

Yes, Wonder Woman is an ambassador to the world who selflessly espouses her lofty goals and ideals. But when the need arises, she is also a warrior. As such, she doesn't hesitate to squash terrorists, high-tech thieves, and other noisey troublemakers. With a little counsel from a trusted colleague, can Wonder Woman reconcile her disparate worlds and find her true spirit?

Writer Paul Dini, the award-winning producer of Batman Beyond and The New Batman/Superman Adventures, teams up with the illustrator Alex Ross, the acclaimed artist of Kingdom Come and Marvels, to create Wonder Woman: Spirit of Truth, a classic work for all ages.

DC FINEST: GREEN LANTERN: EARTH'S OTHER GREEN LANTERN

Writer(s): JOHN BROOOME and GARDNER FOX

Artist(s): GIL KANE, SID GREENE, and others

Cover Artist(s): GIL KANE and SID GREENE

$39.99 US | 608 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503262 On Sale: 11/18/25

Discover the multiverse-spanning adventures of Green Lantern in this essential DC Finest collection!

From uncovering the origins of the Guardians of the Universe to battling cosmic foes like Sinestro and Major Disaster, this collection showcases Hal Jordan's journey as Earth's Green Lantern. But Hal is not the only Green Lantern—discover the first appearance of Guy Gardner and witness his rise to become another wielder of the Emerald Ring.

This DC Finest volume also features legendary team-ups with Flash, Zatanna, and Batman, as well as groundbreaking stories that expand the Green Lantern Corps mythos. Packed with action, drama, and unforgettable moments, Earth's Other Green Lantern is an essential addition to any fan's library.

DC Finest continues, a major publishing initiative presenting comprehensive collections of the most in-demand and celebrated periods in DC Comics history, spanning genres, characters, and eras! This volume collects stories from The Flash #168; Green Lantern #40-61; The Brave and the Bold #69.

BATMAN: THE DEMON TRILOGY (2025 EDITION)

Writer(s): MIKE W. BARR and DENNIS O'NEIL

Artist(s): JERRY BINGHAM, TOM GRINDBERG, and NORM BREYFOGLE

$49.99 US | 304 pages | 8 1/8 x 10 3/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502692

On Sale: 12/2/25

What connects Batman and the villain Ra's al Ghul? Find out in this collection of tales of the Demon!

How did Ra's al Ghul become the villain that he is? How would a union between his daughter Talia and the Dark Knight benefit him? Why would he want to father an heir?

Follow along as Batman lives through and tries to unravel the mystery behind the mind of Ra's al Ghul! This collection of the three Demon tales contains the stories that explore the connection between Batman and the notorious villain Ra's al Ghul.

Collects Batman: Birth of the Demon #1, Batman: Bride of the Demon #1, and Batman: Son of the Demon #1.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN VOL. 1: WITHOUT FEAR

Writer(s): AL EWING

Artist(s): JAHNOY LINDSAY

Cover Artist(s): JAHNOY LINDSAY

$24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799505549

$17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505556

On Sale: 12/9/25

Without the Corps, without the ring, without the willpower, what's left is the Absolute Green Lantern! Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay have reinvented the mythology of the Green Lantern from the ground up, creating a sci-fi epic of cosmic proportions!

Something strange is happening to the town of Evergreen. What looks like an alien monolith has descended, severing the town from the outside world, leaving its citizens to be…judged. But what that judgement will actually bring is anyone's guess – including Jo Mullein, the woman who seems inexplicably caught in the middle of the chaos, and Hal Jordan, who has found himself in the crosshairs of an alien force that may prove even more dangerous than the monolith itself.

This top-to-bottom reinvention of the Green Lantern mythology comes from legendary creators Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay as part of DC's revolutionary Absolute Universe!

Collects Absolute Green Lantern #1-6.

ABSOLUTE FLASH VOL. 1: OF TWO WORLDS

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): NICK ROBLES and A.L. KAPLAN

Cover Artist(s): NICK ROBLES

$24.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799505181

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505198

On Sale: 12/23/25

Without the mentor, without the family, without the Speed Force, he's still the Absolute Scarlet Speedster! Superstar creators Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles are taking the Flash into the Absolute Universe with a top-to-bottom reinvention, perfect for new readers and longtime fans alike!

An astonishing new version of DC's iconic characters is here! In the Absolute Universe, familiar heroes have been reinvented from the ground up with origin stories that completely reshape both their abilities and their circumstances but maintain the core characteristics that fans have known and loved for decades!

Wally West's world has been turned upside down. Now quite literally on the run from the people he once trusted, he must navigate an impossible world full of dangers he never knew existed – and he must do so without the help and guidance of his former mentor.

The Flash joins the Absolute Universe in a bold new take on the DC Universe's Scarlet Speedster, written by award-winning author Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth), and illustrated by Nick Robles.

Collects Absolute Flash issues #1-6.

BATMAN & ROBIN: YEAR ONE

Writer(s): MARK WAID and CHRIS SAMNEE

Artist(s): CHRIS SAMNEE

Cover Artist(s): CHRIS SAMNEE

$39.99 US | 336 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502319

$29.99 US | 336 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505945

On Sale: 12/16/25

Billionaire Bruce Wayne is grappling with his new role as guardian to orphaned Dick Grayson, while Batman faces the challenge of unleashing Robin on Gotham's ruthless underworld!

Join superstars Mark Waid and Chris Samnee as they explore the earliest days of the Dynamic Duo!

The early years of Batman and Robin were anything but smooth sailing. Join fan-favorite creative duo Mark Waid and Chris Samnee as they explore the first year of Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson's partnership, both as a newly minted father and son in the eyes of the public and as the crime-fighting Batman and Robin to the criminal underworld of Gotham City! Dick may be capable and enthusiastic, but does he have what it takes to stand up against the deadliest costumed villains the city has to offer? And Batman may be prepared for anything—but is he prepared to be responsible for the life and safety of a teenage sidekick?

Collecting Batman & Robin: Year One #1-12

SUPERMAN VOL. 5: LOVE AND MERCY

Writer(s): JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist(s): DAN MORA, EDDY BARROWS, SEAN IZAAKSE, and others

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

$17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503316

On Sale: 12/16/25

Superman's life has been turned upside down! Not only is Superwoman back on the scene, but his archnemesis, Lex Luthor, has launched a plan that might mean the end of Metropolis! All-star writer Joshua Williamson continues his epic run with the Man of Steel!

Superman's archnemesis, Lex Luthor, has been off the board following the wiping of his memory during House of Brainiac. However, something has seemingly triggered a return-to-form for the mastermind villain, and he's resurfaced – with a surprising twist! Now Superman and Superwoman must go toe-to-toe with their foe, while also desperately trying to keep Metropolis from crumbling under the weight of attacks from villains like Doomsday and Time Trapper!

Collects Superman #24-27, Superman: Lex Luthor Special #1

SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS: SUPERSTARS VOL. 2

Writer(s): JOHN RIDLEY and G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist(s): INAKI MIRANDA and GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover Artist(s): YANICK PAQUETTE

$17.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505228

On Sale: 11/18/25

"Superstars" continues with an unforgettable tale about Superman's greatest gift to the world…hope in two great arcs.

Arc One by writer, John Ridley and artist, Inaki Miranda: A mystery is unfolding as Clark Kent is on the verge of discovering who is luring reformed villains back to a lives of crime, especially after Major Disaster returns to Metropolis and his old ways much to the dismay of the Man of Steel. In need of help he tries to convince Scorch to help him, when they're ambushed by a mysterious organization that holds the answers he's searching for. Will the truth continue to allude him?

Arc Two by Poison Ivy's G. Willow Wilson and drawn by fan-favorite artist Gavin Guidry (Superman '78): Needing a break from the expectations and pressures of Metropolis, Lois sends Clark to the arctic to investigate a new technology that promises to halt global warming. When Clark arrives, he discovers that the scientific outpost has been plagued by Kilgore, a villain hoping to melt humanity's hopes for survival.

This volume collects Action Comics #1082-1086.

AQUAMAN VOL. 1: THE DARK TIDE

Writer(s): JEREMY ADAMS

Artist(s): JOHN TIMMS

Cover Artist(s): JOHN TIMMS

$19.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505884

On Sale: 12/9/25

The king is back, baby! Aquaman stars in his first solo series in years as a major part of DC's bestselling, new-reader-friendly All In initiative!

In the wake of the blockbuster DC event Absolute Power, Arthur Curry's powers have evolved to powerful new heights, and this is one king ready to use them to kick some serious butt. Mammoth water-construct Kaijus have emerged from each of the seven seas, and only Aquaman's water-warping abilities can stop them—but not if they kill the good king in the process!

Enter Dagon, Arthur's guide on the quest to unlock the secrets of the "blue." But what deadly secret awaits Arthur on his journey?

An all-new era of Aquaman begins, courtesy of the splashy creative team of writer Jeremy Adams (the architect of fan-favorite runs on The Flash and Green Lantern) and artist John Timms (known for his amazing visuals on Harley Quinn and Action Comics)!

This high-energy new take on Earth's uncanny undersea hero will leave you cheering!

This volume collects Aquaman #1-6

TITANS VOL. 4: TERMINATED

Writer(s): JOHN LAYMAN

Artist(s): PETE WOODS, MAX RAYNOR, and DANIEL BAYLISS

Cover Artist(s): PETE WOODS

$17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502876 On Sale: 11/25/25Collects:

The Titans face their deadliest reckoning yet—because Deathstroke is back, and he's not alone.

John Layman's gripping Titans saga continues as the team confronts a nightmare they never saw coming—Deathstroke, seemingly back from the dead and assembling a ruthless new squad of villains. After struggling to redefine their roles in a post-Absolute Power world, Nightwing and his team must now fight against an enemy who knows their every weakness. But how did Slade Wilson cheat death, and what terrifying plan does he have in store for the Titans? As old grudges resurface and alliances are tested, the heroes must stand together like never before—or risk being torn apart. Collects Titans #22-27.

SECRET SIX

Writer(s): NICOLE MAINES

Artist(s): STEPHEN SEGOVIA, CIAN TORMEY, and ROGER CRUZ

Cover Artist(s): STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506355 On Sale: 12/9/25

Six misfits. One impossible mission. Endless secrets that could change the DC Universe forever.

Amanda Waller has vanished without a trace, and with her goes a vault of classified secrets powerful enough to reshape the world. To track her down, Dreamer, Jon Kent, and Jay Nakamura must form an uneasy alliance with some of DC's most ruthless antiheroes—Catman, Deadshot, and Black Alice. But trust is in short supply, and when hidden agendas collide, the real danger might come from within. As they race against Checkmate for control of Waller's secrets, the fate of heroes, villains, and everything in between hangs in the balance. Nicole Maines and Stephen Segovia deliver a high-stakes, action-packed thriller where survival means keeping your enemies close—and your allies even closer.

Collects Secret Six #1-6.

BATMAN – SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT RETURNS

Writer(s): JEFF PARKER

Artist(s): LUKAS KETNER, MICHELE BANDINI, and BERNARD CHANG

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

A high-stakes holiday adventure in which Batman, Robin, Zatanna, and Santa Claus must fight to save the season from a chilling supernatural threat!

The Justice League has vanished, the dead are rising, and a chilling evil threatens to snuff out the holiday spirit forever! With the Silent Knight's power growing, Damian Wayne and Zatanna must turn to an unexpected ally—the one and only Santa Claus—to rescue Earth's greatest heroes. As they battle through eerie winter landscapes and face off against supernatural foes, they'll need the help of Mary Marvel, Robotman, and even Mrs. Claus herself to stop the Silent Knight before he reshapes the world in his dark image. A thrilling, magical crossover that blends holiday cheer with high-octane superhero action! Collects Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #1-5.

DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V VOL. 2

Writer(s): MATTHEW ROSENBERG, SHANE MCCARTHY, CECIL CASTELLUCCI and others

Artist(s): OTTO SCHMIDT, FÁBIO VERAS, MARLEY ZARCONE, and others

Cover Artist(s): OTTO SCHMIDT

$29.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509974 On Sale: 12/16/25

The epic sequel to DC Vs. Vampires barrels towards its earth-shattering conclusion! Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt have teamed up to conclude their story about the DC Vs. Vampires universe in its new Ice Age as the human resistance gathers their strength against vampire queen Barbara Gordon…and even greater threats that loom just out of sight! The world is frozen over, infested with vampires, and now in the crosshairs of even greater threats! The inevitable Darkseid has tightened his grip on the already ravaged planet, forcing a tenuous alliance to form between the humans and the vampires, lest they both find themselves snuffed out by the power of a terrifying New God. But is even the threat of extinction enough to keep these two sides from tearing each other apart? Collects the epic conclusion of DC Vs. Vampires: World War V with issues #7-12.

BATMAN & ROBIN: THE ANIMATED ADVENTURES

Writer(s): PAUL DINI and TY TEMPLETON

Artist(s): TY TEMPLETON, RICK BURCHETT, and others

Cover Artist(s): TY TEMPLETON

$19.99 US | 240 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503156 On Sale: 11/25/25

The adventure continues in this follow-up to the four-time Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series! Join Batman, Robin and Batgirl as they fight crime against the deadliest, craziest villains Gotham City has to offer. The dynamic duo takes on the likes of Two-Face, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, the Riddler, Penguin, the Joker and more as the streets of Gotham get darker and wilder.

BATMAN & ROBIN ADVENTURES VOL. 1 collects issues #1-10, featuring the animated stories inspired by the television series and written by series creator Paul Dini (BATMAN: ARKHAM CITY, BATMAN ADVENTURES: MAD LOVE) along with the writer/artist team of Ty Templeton (BATMAN '66 MEETS THE GREEN HORNET) and Rick Burchett (ALL-NEW BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD) and others.

