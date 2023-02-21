DC Comics Reveals Reason Dick Grayson Became Nightwing (Spoilers) There's a lot of fuss and interest in Dick Grayson, former Robin, current Nightwing, at DC Comics right now. With a seventh live-action version on the cards...

There's a lot of fuss and interest in Dick Grayson, former Robin, current Nightwing, at DC Comics right now. With a seventh live-action version on the cards, making him the most-played comic book character on the screen after Batman and Superman. His decision to rename himself Nightwing during the Teen Titans run is a memorable one, and marked a turning point of independence for the character, as well as turning Robin into a legacy role, picked up by many others since.

Originally, Dick Grayson grew weary of his role as Batman's young sidekick and renamed himself Nightwing, after his adventure, shrunken down in the Kryptonian city of Kandor, where he and Batman meet the local hero of the same name. LOater that was changed over having been fired by Batman after being shot by the Joker, leading him ti change identities and become Nightwing.

But in today's Batman & Superman: World's Finest from Mark Waid and Dan Mora, we get another take on that turning point. And a new piece of DC Comics Continuity for that change in a young man's life.

A date with Supergirl that didn't go as planned, and that made Dick Grayson the man he is today?

Nothing like a bruised male ego to make a life change. You're lucky it didn't turn him into a Bat-incel. That was a role waiting for Damian Wayne to play…

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #12 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A) Ema Lupacchino (CA) Dan Mora

The secret behind the Supergirl-Robin feud, revealed! On a day not too long ago, a meeting between the Boy Wonder and the Girl of Steel began sweetly, became awkward, and ended so catastrophically, horrifically, jaw-droppingly, car-crashingly disastrously that, among the Superman and Batman families, it is now enshrined as the world's finest example of How Not to Team Up!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/21/2023