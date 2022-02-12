DC Comics Switches Glossy Cardstock Covers To Matt Cardstock Covers

This week, as customers pick up the DC Comics cardstock variants that they pay a dollar extra for, just to a) have a thicker, rarer, premium cover and b) help swell DC Comics' bank accounts without complaints since the cheaper option is always available, they may notice a difference.

Rather than a glossy finish, DC Comcis cardstock cover editions will now have a matt finish. So the comics will be less likely to slip and slide around the stack. But this is not some kind of humaniatrain gesture, instead it's down to the restrictions of paper, printing presses and distribution right now from Canada, which iscreating a perfect storm of issues regarding the publication of comic books. And, as a result of Aamzon buying up the words supplies of cardboard, there is less of the a choice regarding the thicker stuff going around right now.

Will they switch back? Or is this how things will be going forward? Last year, DC Comics told retailers that "DC faces an unprecedented strain on the global supply chain, affecting all of us in the comics industry and beyond. Up to this point, we've been able to keep delays and shortages to a minimum, but with recent notifications about covid-related port closures, international and domestic freight delays, workforce shortages, and a severely allocated paper supply, we are unable to continue to manage this situation without disruption… Please know that we are doing everything we can to keep a steady supply of product coming through the system until the supply chain strain begins to ease, but based on current industry feedback, this situation is likely to continue for several more months." This is just another of the symptoms right now.