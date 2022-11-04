DC Comics To Publish 30th Anniversary of Steel

Steel is a DC Comics superhero character in the Superman family. John Henry Irons was a genius engineer who built a mechanized suit of armor to replicates Superman's powers and bear Superman's logo when Superman had been killed by Doomsday. After Superman was resurrected, Superman accepted Steel as an ally. His niece, Natasha Irons has also developed her own armour as Starlight. He first appeared in The Adventures of Superman #500 in May 1993, and was created by Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove. And Shaquille O'Neal played the character in the 1997 film or the same name and Wolé Parks in the TV series Superman & Lois.

Thirty years on, it looks like DC Comics will be commemorating the event with a collection of his early appearances with Steel: A Celebration of 30 Years in harcover out for the 23rd of May 2023. Might that also mean we'll be getting a new Steel series to accompamy it – whether with John Henry Irons or Natasha Irons in the lead?

Steel: A Celebration of 30 Years: HC – May 23, 2023 Inspired by Superman's selflessness, John Henry Irons used his engineering genius to reinvent himself into a champion in his own right. The perfect combination of brains and brawn, John Henry Irons was one of four different people to take up the mantle of Superman when Kal-El lost his life while saving Metropolis from the monster known as Doomsday. Initially referred to by the media using Superman's nickname, "The Man of Steel," Irons simply went by Steel when Superman came back from the grave. A former weapons engineer, John Henry Irons moved to Metropolis to start a new life. There, on one fateful day, Superman saved his life. Forever grateful, John Henry paid it forward when the city's protector died. He took up the fight to protect the innocent in Superman's name, wearing his iconic "S" shield in tribute. Irons used his scientific genius to construct a suit of armor that allowed him to fly and gave him superior strength. He also created a giant metal hammer in homage to his namesake, the folk hero John Henry. Now a permanent member of Superman's extended family, Steel is living proof that everyone has it in them to become a Superman. Steel: A Celebration of 30 Years collects Action Comics #4, Adventures of Superman #500, Convergence: Superman: Man of Steel #1-2, JLA #17, Justice League Unlimited #35, Steel #1, Steel # 34, Steel #1, Suicide Squad #24, and Superman: The Man of Steel #22, #100, and #122!